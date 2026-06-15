Exhibition 'Our Tartu' wins special prize at European Museum of the Year awards

The prestigious European museum awards ceremony took place on the evening of June 13 in Bilbao, in Spain's Basque country. A total of 34 museums from across Europe were nominated for the awards.

The exhibition "Our Tartu," created through collaboration between the Tartu City Museum and local communities, opened on July 4, 2024. Highlighting different districts and the city's kaleidoscopic character, the exhibition is dedicated to all residents of Tartu.

The jury highlighted the Tartu exhibition's inclusive nature, dynamism, and reflective approach. In presenting the award, the museum was particularly praised for building lasting relationships with diverse communities and its visitors.

"Being recognized among such a group of museums is a great achievement for Tartu and for our museum. I can only offer a deep bow to the museum's own team, the communities of Tartu, and the city government, which has been very supportive of our ideas," said Risto Lehiste, director of the Tartu City Museum.

The EMYA awards are presented by the European Museum Forum under the auspices of the Council of Europe. They are the longest-running museum awards, having been given since 1977.

Tartu City Museum. Source: Maria Kiik

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