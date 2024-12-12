X!

Tallinn distributes GHB rapid tests to nightlife venues

News
A cocktail.
A cocktail. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn is launching a pilot project to provide nightlife venues with GHB rapid tests to promote safer nightlife to prevent drink tampering and assault. Around 2,000 tests will be distributed.

"Of course, we hope drink tampering incidents won't occur, but unfortunately, they do. Drink tampering involves secretly adding drugs or alcohol to someone's drink to influence their behavior. To mitigate risks, Tallinn has decided to offer support through this pilot project by providing GHB rapid tests," said Tallinn's nighttime advisor Natalie Mets.

The tests detect the presence of GHB in drinks but do not guarantee complete safety, as they cannot identify other substances used for drink tampering.

The tests are free and will be available at venues such as Paavli Kultuurivabrik, Club Hollywood, Klubi HALL, D3, Club Studio, Venus Club, Uus Laine, Tops, Möku, and SUHE bar.

The tests will be accessible starting this Friday.

​GHB is a central nervous system depressant that causes drowsiness and reduces heart rate. It is used to treat sleep disorders but can be dangerous if misused. However, it has become notorious as a "date rape drug."

In case of suspected drink tampering, notify venue staff immediately and, if necessary, call 112.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

