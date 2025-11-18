Photos: Electronic music legends Kraftwerk perform in Tallinn

German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk performed live at the Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn on Tuesday, November 18.

During the current world tour, which began in March this year, the band are celebrating their 1974 breakthrough album "Autobahn," which took a big step towards introducing electronic music to a wider international audience. On the heels of the album's success, they established their own studio – Kling Klang – where all subsequent Kraftwerk albums have been recorded and produced.

In 2014, Kraftwerk's founding members Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider, who passed away in 2020, received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammies. In 2021, Kraftwerk were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Kraftwerk have performed in Estonia twice before – in 2004 and 2018.

