Buena Vista Social Club's Jesus Ramos to play Tallinn with new orchestra

Cuban trombonist Jesus
Cuban trombonist Jesus "Aguaje" Ramos and the Buena Vista Orchestra. Source: Live Nation
Cuban trombonist and longtime Buena Vista Social Club bandleader Jesus "Aguaje" Ramos is bringing his new ensemble, the Buena Vista Orchestra, to Tallinn on January 25.

Born in Cuba in 1951, Ramos is best known as the original bandleader and trombonist of the Grammy-winning collective Buena Vista Social Club (BVSC).

He has also played with Estrellas de Areito and the Afro-Cuban Allstars, and collaborated with icons Ibrahim Ferrer, Ruben Gonzalez and Omara Portuondo.

From 2014 to 2016, Ramos led the final world tour of Orquesta Buena Vista Social Club, which drew sold-out audiences worldwide.

His new project, the Buena Vista Orchestra, unites veteran members of the original group with a younger generation of Cuban musicians, carrying forward the Buena Vista legacy through timeless classics, overlooked gems and a repertoire rooted in Son Cubano, bolero and danzon.

The BVSC remains Cuba's most successful musical export, immortalized in Wim Wnders' Oscar-nominated 1999 documentary "Buena Vista Social Club," which also highlighted Ramos' musical journey.

The Buena Vista Orchestra's international lineup, featuring original BVSC members Luis "Betun" Mariano Valiente Marin (congas, bongo) and Fabian Garcia (bass) alongside a new generation of Cuban artists, is on a world tour with dates in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Brazil and across Europe.

--

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Buena Vista Social Club's Jesus Ramos to play Tallinn with new orchestra

