School stadiums open in summer has not led to surge in vandalism

A school sportsground in Tallinn.
Source: Ilja Matusihis/Linnameedia
The City of Tallinn said that fears have not materialized that making all school sports fields and stadiums open over the summer break would lead to acts of vandalism or other misuse.

Concerns raised by school administrators about potential vandalism of the sports facilities have not materialized it seems.

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) told AK: "There have, of course, been some isolated incidents for instance where a football goal net has been damaged and needed replacement. Also, some footballs that we provided for free have also been damaged."

At present around 40 school stadiums are open in Tallinn, more than twice last year's figure, while additional sports fields are to be opened in August.

Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Alo Lõoke, management board member at SA Liikumisharrastuse Kompetentsikeskus, a physical activity coordination body, told AK that basketballs and volleyballs can be made available, depending on the facility.

"We have received a lot of positive feedback from people, families, and children," he said, adding that this is the case even when users must bring their own balls – indeed some sports facilities are oversubscribed and people have to come back later.

The sports fields in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe, and Õismäe have proven particularly popular.

It remains unclear how many sports facilities will remain open starting in September, however.

Ossinovski said that they may be made available during weekends, school breaks and possibly in evenings.

"However, this gets a bit more complicated as there are school hours to think about, and many training sessions also use school stadiums during the school year, so a tailored solution is required," the mayor said.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Mathilda Salum.

