EOK chief: Kaia Kanepi should not be 'canceled', but funding in jeopardy

News
Kaja Kanepi (left) with Angelina Gabueva on courrt in Strasbourg.
Kaja Kanepi (left) with Angelina Gabueva on courrt in Strasbourg. Source: Christoph de Barry / C’est qui Maurice /Twitter
News

Daily Postimees' canceling of Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi over her recent choice of doubles partner ahead of the French Open is a bridge too far and a "too emotional" step, the secretary general of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) says, though qualified his words by saying Kanepi may see her EOK funding support withdrawn.

Kaia Kanepi's doubles partner at Roland Garros is Angelina Gabueva, a Russian national competing under a neutral flag.

Siim Sukles, EOK secretary general, told ERR that: "Sport tends to breed emotion. In my opinion, the editorializing at this media house has been too emotional, however."

"We should not cancel people in Estonia. We certainly must signal clearly that there are certain actions that exceed the boundaries, but I certainly do not support canceling anyone in the state of Estonia," Sukles, attending the national sports congress in Paide, went on.

This did not mean that Sukles did not wholly disapprove of Kanepi's partnering Gabueva, however. The episode may even lead to the withdrawal of EOK financial support provided to the player, he added.

At present, Kanepi, 37, from Haapsalu, receives €1,250 per month in EOK support, the organization's category C level.

"When the EOK top sports committee meets next time, this issue may be on the agenda," Sules said.

"If it (ie. partnering with Gabueva or another Russian or Belarusian player-ed.) happens for the second or third time, I think she would then not be a worthy recipient of taxpayer's money. Private funding is another matter, but Estonian taxpayer's funds should no longer be provided in support for her."

As to the likelihood of Kanepi continuing her partnership with , Sukles said. "Kaia's answers to the EOK change so much that we have a feeling that she can do it again.

"In itself, the EOK stated on the day after the war began, on February 25, 2022, that we do not see a place for either Russian or Belarusian athletes in international competitions," he went on, adding that in some cases, such as qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Estonian sportspeople have had to compete against Russian and Belarusian athletes, just that they should not compete alongside them.

Other than that the EOK has left things open on whether a sportsperson from Estonia wishes to compete against a Russian or Belarusian athlete, calling it a matter of individual conscience.

Kanepi paired up with Gabueva (pictured) at the WTA Strasbourg tournament earlier this week. The duo went out in round one after losing to Chinese players Su-Wei Hsieh and Wang Xinyu.

The competition was a warmer for the French Open, the second grand slam tournament of the year, with the main table starting play Monday. Kanepi's career best on the clay at the Roland Garros is the quarter finals, which she attained in 2008 and again in 2012.

Postimees had contacted Kanepi while she was en route to Paris – reportedly by overland train – with several questions including some on her stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine; she responded that she did not engage in politics, or in matters aimed at dividing people.

Postimees announced its boycott Friday evening, on the grounds of the Estonian pairing up with a player from the Russian aggressor nation, Kanal2 reports (link in Estonian - Kanal2 is a TV channel belonging to the Postimees Group).

Angelina Gabueva, 34, is currently ranked 897th in the world in the singles category, 99th in the doubles. For Kanepi the situation is almost the reverse, currently 76th in the WTA singles standings, and 522nd in the doubles.

Prior to the 2022 invasion beginning, but after the 2014 annexation of Crimea and beginning of the Donbas War, Estonia's top player, Anett Kontaveit, had partnered with Russian players Darja Kasatkina and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in doubles events.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Source: ERR Sport, interviewer Juhan Kilumets.

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

09:42

EOK chief: Kaia Kanepi should not be 'canceled', but funding in jeopardy

26.05

Minister on care reform: We have to increase share of home services as well

26.05

Banks' interest margins on home loans could decrease slightly

26.05

Mayor: Water company, health authority over-optimistic in handling crisis

26.05

Health Board: Kuressaare failed to inform us of water contamination risk

26.05

Kõlvart: Deal with Utilitas gives Tallinn control over its heating network

26.05

Gallery: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Tallinn for a visit

26.05

Estonian Defense Forces' Spring Storm exercise comes to an end

26.05

Kõlvart: Tallinn needs good city mobility for all, not just car drivers

26.05

Gallery: 'Estonia' theater premieres 'Lohengrin'

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

25.05

First Estonian restaurant to receive two Michelin stars announced

26.05

Portal: Russians selling real estate in Estonia, Americans buying

25.05

Ryanair decides against challenging Estonian competition watchdog's call

26.05

Median value of Estonians' net assets grows to €66,000

26.05

Swedbank exec explains difference in interest rates in Estonia and Sweden

24.05

Work to extinguish fire at Tallinn waste treatment center continues

26.05

Watch again: Press conference with Olaf Scholz, Baltic prime ministers

26.05

Gallery: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Tallinn for a visit

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: