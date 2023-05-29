Estonia's Kanepi and Kontaveit both exit French Open in round one

News
Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
News

Estonia's top tennis stars Kaia Kanepi (WTA No. 74) and Anett Kontaveit (WTA No. 78) have both been eliminated in the opening round of this year's French Open at Roland Garros in Paris.

In a match that lasted an hour and 41 minutes, Estonia's number one Kaia Kanepi was beaten 1-6, 6-3, 1-6 by WTA (Women's Tennis Association) No. 20 Madison Keys of the USA.

Meanwhile, Anett Kontaveit went down in two sets, 6-7 (6-8), 2-6 to Bernarda Pera (WTA No. 36), also of the USA.

"It was a very even first set. I had a lot of chances, but she played well in the important moments. I couldn't win the games that I should have," Kontaveit said after the match, according to a report by Estonian media outlet Delfi.

"I think the first set was decent, but then I started to feel my back getting stiffer and stiffer. It was already difficult to play the second set. I have to accept that it's an injury that will never go away and that I just have to try to cope with it."

Kontaveit has been plagued by a back injury since last fall. "Where I'll play before Wimbledon and if I'll play in some smaller tournaments, I don't know at the moment," Kontaveit said. "I'll have to see how I am and do a bit of thinking and reflecting. It's not a wise idea to play tournament after tournament at the moment."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:06

Tsahkna: Estonia to resist Russia's pressure within OSCE

18:18

Analysis commissioned to change constituencies

17:40

Hiiumaa animal waste to be transported to mainland for disposal in future

17:33

Estonian diplomat sees no signs of a power shift in Belarus

17:23

Government allocates €10 million in Nursipalu compensation Updated

17:04

€40 million to be allocated for development of Tallinn's tram lines Updated

17:01

Electoral Committee: M-voting entails too many risks Updated

17:00

Estonia's Kanepi and Kontaveit both exit French Open in round one

16:28

Olerex acquires Latvian gas station chain with 45 service locations

15:10

Estonia's private schools raise financial concerns with education minister

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

27.05

Estonian government ends long-standing agreement with Lutheran Church

09:36

Belarus and Russia oppose Estonia's OSCE chairmanship

25.05

First Estonian restaurant to receive two Michelin stars announced

17:04

€40 million to be allocated for development of Tallinn's tram lines Updated

28.05

Ida-Viru County tourism firms fear permanent damage from tax hikes

28.05

Markets short on Estonian produce due to cold weather

28.05

EDF investigating incident that resulted in a reservist being injured

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: