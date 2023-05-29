Estonia's Kanepi and Kontaveit both exit French Open in round one

Estonia's top tennis stars Kaia Kanepi (WTA No. 74) and Anett Kontaveit (WTA No. 78) have both been eliminated in the opening round of this year's French Open at Roland Garros in Paris.

In a match that lasted an hour and 41 minutes, Estonia's number one Kaia Kanepi was beaten 1-6, 6-3, 1-6 by WTA (Women's Tennis Association) No. 20 Madison Keys of the USA.

Meanwhile, Anett Kontaveit went down in two sets, 6-7 (6-8), 2-6 to Bernarda Pera (WTA No. 36), also of the USA.

"It was a very even first set. I had a lot of chances, but she played well in the important moments. I couldn't win the games that I should have," Kontaveit said after the match, according to a report by Estonian media outlet Delfi.

"I think the first set was decent, but then I started to feel my back getting stiffer and stiffer. It was already difficult to play the second set. I have to accept that it's an injury that will never go away and that I just have to try to cope with it."

Kontaveit has been plagued by a back injury since last fall. "Where I'll play before Wimbledon and if I'll play in some smaller tournaments, I don't know at the moment," Kontaveit said. "I'll have to see how I am and do a bit of thinking and reflecting. It's not a wise idea to play tournament after tournament at the moment."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!