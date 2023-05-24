Kaia Kanepi out of Strasbourg WTA250 tournament
Kaia Kanepi is out of the WTA250 Strasbourg tournament in both singles and doubles. In the latter case, she and partner Angelina Gabueva lost in straight sets to Su-Wei Hsieh and Wang Xinyu of the PRC, 6:4, 6:2.
More attention in the run-up to the game had focused on the Estonian's choice of doubles partner, however, rather than the result – Gabueva is a Russian national, competing under a neutral flag. The pairing had led to a considerable amount of pushback on social media.
In the singles, Kanepi had won round one, coincidentally against Wang Xinyu, whom she defeated 6:3, 6:2, only to lose in round two to Clara Burel (France), 5.7, 6.7 (0).
Kanepi, currently ranked 76th in the world, last beat a world top 100 player competitively in January, in Adelaide.
Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm