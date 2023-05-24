Kaia Kanepi out of Strasbourg WTA250 tournament

Kaia Kanepi
Kaia Kanepi Source: SCANPIX / IMAGO/PanoramiC
Kaia Kanepi is out of the WTA250 Strasbourg tournament in both singles and doubles. In the latter case, she and partner Angelina Gabueva lost in straight sets to Su-Wei Hsieh and Wang Xinyu of the PRC, 6:4, 6:2.

More attention in the run-up to the game had focused on the Estonian's choice of doubles partner, however, rather than the result – Gabueva is a Russian national, competing under a neutral flag. The pairing had led to a considerable amount of pushback on social media.

In the singles, Kanepi had won round one, coincidentally against Wang Xinyu, whom she defeated 6:3, 6:2, only to lose in round two to Clara Burel (France), 5.7, 6.7 (0).

Kanepi, currently ranked 76th in the world, last beat a world top 100 player competitively in January, in Adelaide.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

