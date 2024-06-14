Residency program invites children's book authors and illustrators to Narva

Narva Art Residency (NART) and the Estonian Children's Literature Center (ELK) have announced a call for authors and illustrators of children's books to apply for a residency in the Estonian border town this December. Of the two residencies available, one is earmarked writer of children's books, while the second is for an illustrator.

According to a NART press release, the residency comes with a stipend of €1,500 for the successful applicants, who will also have the opportunity to live at NART in December 2024. Both Estonian and international authors, who work individually or as part of a creative team, are invited to apply. Authors from outside Estonia may also receive a travel allowance of up to €350.

Last year, 37 applications were submitted for the residency, of which 13 were from creative duos. Illustrator Greta Alice Liekyte from Lithuania and writer Veronika Kivisilla from Estonia were the two applicants selected. Both authors applied with draft versions of new works, which they then developed during their time in Narva.

The theme of Greta Alice's picture book was bridges, pondering questions including what a bridge is, what it means for people in Narva, and what a bridge connects or divides. Veronika Kivisilla wrote about the story of Hjalmar Ling, a legendary veterinarian who worked in Narva during the time of the first Republic of Estonia.

The two authors who will be awarded this year's residency will be selected by an expert panel consisting of Triin Soone (director of the Estonian Children's Literature Center), Anne Pikkov (illustrator and Narva Art Residency board member), Katrin Reinmaa (Päike ja Pilv publishing house) and Narva Art Residency Director Johanna Rannula.

More information about the residency, important deadlines, and how to apply is available here.

