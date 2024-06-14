Residency program invites children's book authors and illustrators to Narva

News
Narva Art Residency (NART).
Narva Art Residency (NART). Source: Press materials.
News

Narva Art Residency (NART) and the Estonian Children's Literature Center (ELK) have announced a call for authors and illustrators of children's books to apply for a residency in the Estonian border town this December. Of the two residencies available, one is earmarked writer of children's books, while the second is for an illustrator.

According to a NART press release, the residency comes with a stipend of €1,500 for the successful applicants, who will also have the opportunity to live at NART in December 2024. Both Estonian and international authors, who work individually or as part of a creative team, are invited to apply. Authors from outside Estonia may also receive a travel allowance of up to €350.

Last year, 37 applications were submitted for the residency, of which 13 were from creative duos. Illustrator Greta Alice Liekyte from Lithuania and writer Veronika Kivisilla from Estonia were the two applicants selected. Both authors applied with draft versions of new works, which they then developed during their time in Narva.

The theme of Greta Alice's picture book was bridges, pondering questions including what a bridge is, what it means for people in Narva, and what a bridge connects or divides. Veronika Kivisilla wrote about the story of Hjalmar Ling, a legendary veterinarian who worked in Narva during the time of the first Republic of Estonia.

The two authors who will be awarded this year's residency will be selected by an expert panel consisting of Triin Soone (director of the Estonian Children's Literature Center), Anne Pikkov (illustrator and Narva Art Residency board member), Katrin Reinmaa (Päike ja Pilv publishing house) and Narva Art Residency Director Johanna Rannula.

More information about the residency, important deadlines, and how to apply is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:12

Stoicescu: Salm failed to adequately justify €1.6 billion defense sum request

12:48

EDF head: Government members aware of national defense funding needs

12:44

Whether Estonia is in breach of EU fiscal rules to become clear Wednesday

12:03

Lux Express launches new shuttle service between Riga city center and airport

11:30

Residency program invites children's book authors and illustrators to Narva

10:51

Tallinn city government leaves Hipodroomi intersection design unchanged

10:46

FT: Need for swift EU consensus may mean Kaja Kallas gets top diplomatic post

10:25

Supreme Court rejects EKRE Riigikogu breaks complaint

09:58

Bank of Estonia forecasts growth to return in the second half-year

09:54

Self-driving culture bus to travel between ERM and Tartu City Museum

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.06

New tick-borne disease reaches Estonia

13.06

Estonian population to shrink to 1.2 million by 2085

13.06

New alcohol limit introduced for cyclists, light vehicle drivers

13.06

Defense minister: We cannot tear the country apart with new taxes

13.06

Defense ministry secretary resigns over differences with politicians

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

09:21

Estonian government confirms EU top posts stance

12.06

Estonian coding school expands to Finland

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo