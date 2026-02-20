X!

Estonian intel: Communication disruptions hobble Russian efforts in Ukraine

Col. Ants Kiviselg, director of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Military Intelligence Center.
Col. Ants Kiviselg, director of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Military Intelligence Center. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Restrictions on Starlink and Telegram have disrupted Russian command and slowed operations in Ukraine, Estonian military intelligence said Friday.

Col. Ants Kiviselg, director of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Military Intelligence Center, told reporters Friday that limits on Starlink's satellite network and Russia's own curbs on Telegram have reduced drone strikes and slowed the flow of internal communications within Russian units in Ukraine and occupied areas.

"As a result, Russian command, fire orders and unit coordination have been disrupted, supporting Ukrainian counterattacks," he said. "We can't say the Russian chain of command has collapsed, but it certainly has been impacted by these events."

Ukrainian troops launched a counteroffensive to halt Russian advances in Zaporizhzhia Oblast last week, stabilizing the southern end of the front. Russian progress has slowed or stalled in some areas, he added, "and Ukrainian forces have also managed to reclaim portions of occupied territory."

Ukrainian forces also advanced along the Dobropillia-Oleksandrivka axis in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops, meanwhile, have continued attacks along the Pokrovsk axis, attempting to encircle Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk, but despite "months of heavy fighting, the Russians have not succeeded," Kiviselg said.

They have also pushed along Sloviansk and Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka, with active fighting near Kostyantynivka, Lyman and South Slobozhanske.

Ukrainian precision strikes continue

The average daily number of combat contacts remained around 200 last week. Long-range Russian strikes continued at a similar pace, with roughly 1,100 drones and 60 missiles targeting Ukrainian energy, transport, industrial, medical and civilian infrastructure.

The heaviest attack came February 17, when nearly 400 drones and 30 missiles struck targets across a dozen oblasts throughout Ukraine.

Kiviselg noted that Russian attacks have kept Ukraine's energy sector under heavy strain, and Kyiv remains grateful for any support in the sector.

Ukraine has conducted precision strikes on Russian facilities, including oil terminals and chemical plants in Krasnodar Krai, Perm Krai and Chuvashia. Additional energy facilities were hit in Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts, along with a military fuel depot in Velikiye Luki, Pskov Oblast, southeast of Estonia.

Russian rhetoric remains unchanged, meanwhile, with repeated territorial claims and accusations that Ukraine's government is illegal, Kiviselg said.

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

