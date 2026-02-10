Estonian intelligence: Russia taking 'drastic measures' to recruit new soldiers

Russia is using "drastic measures" to find new soldiers and targeting groups who would not normally be allowed to handle weapons. Lawlessness is widespread in the army and there are reports of illegal weapons trafficking, the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service says.

As the number of volunteers willing to fight for Russia in Ukraine dwindles, local administrations have resorted to "increasingly drastic measures" to meet quotas set by the Ministry of Defense, the agency says in its yearbook, published on Tuesday.

While some are lured by financial incentives, others are subjected to "intense pressure." Physical force, deception, intimidation and psychological manipulation are frequently used in the recruitment process, media reports show, the report states.

"Cynical" recruitment efforts focus on socially vulnerable groups, including the unemployed, chronic debtors, detainees, individuals under judicial supervision, those suffering from alcohol or drug addiction, as well as labour migrants and others.

"Consequently, Russia's frontline units are largely composed of individuals who, under normal circumstances, should not be entrusted with weapons," the agency says.

Lawlessness and weapons trafficking

As a result, "lawlessness, abuse of power, corruption, theft, alcoholism and drug use are widespread in Russia's armed forces. Frontline soldiers also frequently commit serious crimes against civilians."

In the past, Russia has spread fake news that Western weapons destined for Ukraine are being smuggled off the battlefield and sold on the black market. However, Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service (EFIS) suggests Russian now has the same problem.

"Additionally, reports are increasingly emerging of illegal trafficking in weapons taken from the battlefield, which are likely to end up in the hands of criminal networks," it writes in the report.

The Foreign Intelligence Service says the return of military veterans to civilian life is likely to be accompanied by a rise in crime, which will impact both Russia and neighboring states.

This includes "the spread of organized crime originating in Russia, the expansion of illegal trafficking in weapons and explosives, the spread of terrorism and extremism, [and] the return of foreign nationals who fought in the war back to their home countries."

The agency says it is important to apply additional travel restrictions and background checks for individuals from Russia even after the end of the full-scale invasion.

"This will also help prevent Russian war criminals from entering Europe," it adds.

The Estonian government has recently banned over 1,200 Russian veterans who fought in the war in Ukraine from entering the Schengen zone and is calling for other European Union countries to introduce similar policies.

Veterans lack support

Russia does not have the resources to implement large-scale rehabilitation programs for returning soldiers to help them reintegrate into society.

This means the majority of veterans are likely to be left to cope with their problems alone when the war ends, the agency says. "Which will inevitably result in rising social tensions," it adds.

Most men will no longer earn incomes comparable to their military salaries, "which could sow the seeds of politically charged discontent."

The yearbook says it is "inevitable" that there will be additional strain on the social welfare system, as there will be large numbers of severely wounded veterans with widespread addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health problems.

"The Kremlin is therefore preparing to prevent the emergence of uncontrolled veterans' organizations and political movements," it says.

--

