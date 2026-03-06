Estonian intel: Russian strikes targeting Ukrainian water and railway infrastructure

February was relatively successful for the Ukraine militarily, as for the first time since 2023, it took back more territory from Russian forces than it lost, said Col. Ants Kiviselg, head of the Defense Forces Intelligence Center.

"Last week, Ukrainian forces liberated 16 square kilometers more territory than they lost, and it can be said that the February that has just ended is the first month since the summer offensive of 2023 during which free Ukrainian territory increased," Kiviselg said at the weekly briefing held at the Ministry of Defense on Friday.

"During February, the Russian Federation managed to capture less than 130 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is the smallest advance since June 2024," he added.

The colonel said Ukraine's success was helped by problems in the Russian armed forces. For example, restrictions on the use of the satellite communications system Starlink, the loss of some social media channels, and continuing problems with recruitment.

"We have seen that in recent months the Russian Federation has been able to recruit fewer new fighters than it loses on the battlefield and this likely also contributes to poorer results from the Russian side's perspective. Ukraine's offensive actions have also been favored by the weather, meaning the weather has become warmer and visibility has improved, which increases the range and accuracy of drones," the head of military intelligence said.

The average intensity of combat last week was below 160 combat contacts per day and was trending downward in the second half of the week, Kiviselg said.

Ukraine's long-range strike success

The colonel also outlined the growth in Ukraine's capability to conduct long-range air strikes deep inside Russian territory.

"Ukraine's long-range precision strikes have by now developed into a strategic instrument of influence because Ukraine is able to strike more than 1,500 kilometers deep into the Russian Federation," he noted. "As the technical performance, number and range of attack systems have increased, unlike the situation a year ago when Ukrainian strikes were primarily focused on Russia's fuel industry facilities, targets have now expanded to include military factories and production capacities, as well as facilities developing military potential and energy infrastructure."

Kiviselg pointed out in January and February, 30 percent of all attacks carried out by Ukraine targeted fuel infrastructure.

Russia targets water and transport facilities

The colonel said Russia has continued attacking critical infrastructure. However, the number of missiles launched was nearly 25 percent lower than the week before.

"As has already become traditional, a larger air attack also took place on the night before the start of the next round of peace negotiations and during it more than 400 drones and 39 missiles were launched at Ukraine. This was already the fourth largest air attack in February in which more than 400 attack systems were used," the colonel said.

"Without any surprise, the targets of the Russian attack were again Ukrainian energy, transport and civilian infrastructure facilities. In February, the Russian side also began attacking water supply facilities in Ukrainian cities. Transport infrastructure and railway rolling stock are also emerging as new targets of precision strikes. In March alone, the Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure 18 times," said the head of the Defense Forces Intelligence Center.

Ukraine's defense industry has developed well

Kiviselg said Ukraine's defense industry has developed during the war and is now capable of producing a large number of air defense systems itself.

"The war in Ukraine has brought about extensive military innovation. Ukraine's air defense today shoots down 30 percent of all aerial targets and above Kyiv 70 percent of long-range attack drones with Ukrainian interceptor drones," he explained.

"This is certainly an important development because interceptor drones are a very cost-effective air defense measure and this is something Ukraine will likely be able to share with Middle Eastern countries as well as in Europe, in our region. These are certainly very valuable capabilities," the colonel added.

However, the U.S.-Israel attacks against Iran and Tehran's counterattacks across the region have increased the use of air defense systems. This threatens Ukraine's supply, Kiviselg noted.

"This can be said particularly about Patriot PAC-3 missile defense missiles. Considering that their use has increased while production capacity has remained relatively constant, this conflict in the Middle East will certainly affect the availability of such missiles on the global market," the colonel acknowledged.

--

