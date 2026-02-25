US translator: There is space in the dictionary for all Estonian terms

There is space for all Estonian words in the official orthographic dictionary, said US-born translator Adam Cullen.

A debate has arisen in Estonia over which words should or should not be included in the õigekeelsussõnaraamatus (ÕS).

Speaking to ERR at the annual Estonian Independence Day reception Tuesday evening, Cullen said: "I think all words could be in the dictionary — language is alive, language is flourishing, and if it isn't, then the language will die."

One of his favorite Estonian words is tuuleiil ("a gust of wind"), Cullen said. "Words with long vowels that sound almost like singing are so cool," he added.

Cullen, who resides in Haapsalu, listed "Tantsi tolm põrandas" by Kairi Look, "Hiietantsijad" by Reeli Reinau and the books of Tõnu Õnnepalu as recommendations.

Adam Cullen talking to ERR's Laura Kalam. Source: ERR

He also noted how each translation job from Estonian into English varies hugely, thanks for instance to the nuances of each individual writer.

Cullen is most well-known for having translated "Hõbevalge" ("Silver White") and its companion volume "Hõbevalgem," written by President of Estonia Lennart Meri (1929-2006), a vision for Estonian-ness ahead of the Restoration of Independence.

The ÕS is compiled by the Estonian Language Institute (EKI) and is the basis for the standard of the written language, per a regulation of the Government of the Republic of Estonia.

