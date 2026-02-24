Andrus Merilo: Weakness provokes the aggressor and brings us certain doom

We have no reason to fear tomorrow if we have thoroughly prepared for it today. Let us therefore prepare together for a decisive battle, with victory as our unwavering goal, said Lt. Gen. Andrus Merilo, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, in his Independence Day speech.

Honoured President of the Republic of Estonia, esteemed compatriots, and dear people of Estonia!

Today, on the first day of the fifth year of the war that is dividing Europe, we once again have the opportunity to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of our free state. Whether this is merely another stroke of fortunate mercy or the result of our resolute action – let each person's own conscience decide. From a realist's perspective, living in dangerous times has become the new normal – an environment to which we are consistently, and with increasing success, adapting. Moreover, driven by the inevitable necessity of our security, we as a state and as a nation have undertaken significant actions to lay the foundations for consciously preventing the further deterioration of the situation.

Once again, I would argue that we are doing the right things and doing them well.

Preventing changes in our security situation is a task for which setting a deadline is impossible. Success depends on our courage to make necessary, though potentially unpopular, decisions; on our willingness to adapt our behavior; and on our readiness to temporarily leave the comfort zones to which we have grown accustomed. We must not simply accept the new reality as passive bystanders; instead, we must identify the few opportunities it presents and swiftly advance them in our national interests. The current rules-based world order continues its humble retreat in the face of brute force, and violence can no longer be deterred by words and passive observation alone. Action is required – bold and decisive action. There is still much to do, and much work remains ahead.

A world order based on violent force can exist only where weakness and cowardice cripple the ability to act decisively, and where treacherous self-interest overshadows the unifying attitudes of society. As a small nation, unity is the foundation of our strength, and we must find, every day, the resolve to maintain that unity, even in moments when we may not all see eye to eye. The future of the next generations as a free people is far more important than our own immediate needs, ambitions, or egos.

'Don't ask for an easier life; ask to be a stronger person.' This is a saying that almost everyone has heard countless times, yet few truly take its message to heart. Prayers alone are not enough. We grow stronger through conscious action, by constantly assessing our own development with self-criticism, and by adapting our behaviour to achieve the goals we have set for ourselves. This is what the Defense Force does every day – it grows stronger. With you and with your support, dear people of Estonia, we will continue to do so in order to complete the task you have set for us: to prevent military threats and, if necessary, to successfully defend the country and win the war.

Our strengthening is a source of concern for our adversaries, who resort to systemic intimidation tactics to appear more powerful than they are and spread slander to undermine our collective efforts. We must recognise that their goal is clear: to erode our confidence, trust, and unity – even before the decisive battle is fought. We must not fall for the illusion that there is a cheaper and easier alternative to growing stronger, because such an option simply does not exist.

Today, our choice is simple: to believe in ourselves and those around us, to overcome difficulties and make wise choices, to grow stronger today than we were yesterday, and to stand together, united by our shared values. We have no reason to fear tomorrow if we have thoroughly prepared for it today. Weakness provokes the aggressor and brings us certain doom. Let us therefore prepare together for a decisive battle, with victory as our unwavering goal. A nation and a state ready for victory – a nation in which our Allies also believe – constitutes a force that cannot be broken. I wish us all the courage and the will to grow stronger, because that is the only thing that will ensure our survival in these temporarily dangerous times.

Long live the people of Estonia! Long live the Republic of Estonia!

