X!

Video: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wishes Estonia a happy Independence Day

News
Prime Minister Kristen Michal meets with president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv on February 24, 2026.
Prime Minister Kristen Michal meets with president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv on February 24, 2026. Source: Office of the President of Ukraine
News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Estonia on its Independence Day on Tuesday while Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) was in Kyiv on an official visit.

The Estonian prime minister recorded a short video message with Zelenskyy at a meeting in the Ukrainian capital.

After Michal wishes Estonians a happy Independence Day in Estonian, Zelenskyy says in English: "Hi, happy Independence Day of Estonia, dear friends."

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago on February 24, 2022. Estonia declared independence on the same day in 1918 and celebrated its 108th anniversary on Tuesday.

Michal visited Kyiv alongside leaders from the Nordic and Baltic countries as part of the NB8 cooperation format. The countries are some of Ukraine's strongest supporters. Estonia pledged €11 million for air defense.

The NB8 met with Zelenskyy, toured a power plant damaged by Russian missile strikes and attended a Coalition of the Willing meeting, alongside other countries that plan to enforce a ceasefire in Ukraine if Kyiv and Moscow come to an agreement.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:45

Alar Karis: The future depends on the choices each of us makes

17:56

Video: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wishes Estonia a happy Independence Day

17:38

Prime minister: Estonia to provide €11 million for Ukrainian air defense Updated

15:51

Andrus Merilo: Weakness provokes the aggressor and brings us certain doom

13:11

Gallery: Defense Forces Independence Day parade 2026 Updated

11:14

Foreign minister: Freedom is a value that must be reaffirmed every day

09:00

Gallery: Independence Day celebrated in Narva

08:02

Lauri Hussar: Europe must free itself from fear of the future

07:44

Kristen Michal: A time of heightening value conflicts

07:42

Estonia celebrates 108th anniversary of independence Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.02

3 people, 12 companies charged in major Estonian money laundering case

07:42

Estonia celebrates 108th anniversary of independence Updated

13:11

Gallery: Defense Forces Independence Day parade 2026 Updated

23.02

Estonia's Olympic silver medalist Henry Sildaru: Homecoming scarier than the event

23.02

Arashk Azizi: What does it mean to be Estonian?

20.02

Nazgul the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: A breed also found in Estonia

23.02

Watch: Skater Niina Petrõkina 'kills' US star Ilia Malinin in Winter Olympics closing gala

23.02

Estonian Motorsports Museum (MOMU) puts collection up for sale

18.02

Independence Day: Tallinn public transport disruptions and road closures

23.02

Gallery: Ukrainians in Estonia mark full-scale invasion anniversary with rally

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo