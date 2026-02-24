Video: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wishes Estonia a happy Independence Day

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Estonia on its Independence Day on Tuesday while Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) was in Kyiv on an official visit.

The Estonian prime minister recorded a short video message with Zelenskyy at a meeting in the Ukrainian capital.

After Michal wishes Estonians a happy Independence Day in Estonian, Zelenskyy says in English: "Hi, happy Independence Day of Estonia, dear friends."

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago on February 24, 2022. Estonia declared independence on the same day in 1918 and celebrated its 108th anniversary on Tuesday.

Michal visited Kyiv alongside leaders from the Nordic and Baltic countries as part of the NB8 cooperation format. The countries are some of Ukraine's strongest supporters. Estonia pledged €11 million for air defense.

The NB8 met with Zelenskyy, toured a power plant damaged by Russian missile strikes and attended a Coalition of the Willing meeting, alongside other countries that plan to enforce a ceasefire in Ukraine if Kyiv and Moscow come to an agreement.

