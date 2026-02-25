EKRE holds annual torchlit Independence Day rally

The Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) held its traditional torchlight procession on Tallinn's Freedom Square and in the Old Town on Tuesday to mark Independence Day.

For the first time, a protest against the procession was also held alongside the event.

The banners read "Eesti eest", meaning "For Estonia".

The party also held a concert, which was attended by hundreds of people.

The procession has been taking place since 2014. It is organized by EKE and the youth organization Sinine Äratus (Blue Awakening).

