Gallery: Independence Day celebrations in Pärnu

Celebrations marking Estonia's Independence Day got underway in Pärnu as early as Monday. A ceremonial procession took place, featuring members of the Defense League, the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization, police officers, rescue workers, school students and local residents.

From the War of Independence monument at Alevi Cemetery, the procession made its way to Independence Square (Iseseisvuse väljak), where speeches were delivered, folk dancers performed and actor Sten Karpov read aloud Estonia's Declaration of Independence.

The "Manifesto to All the Peoples of Estonia" was first proclaimed on February 23, 1918, from the balcony of the Endla Theatre in Pärnu.

