Independence Day: Tallinn public transport disruptions and road closures

News
Independence Day parade on February 24, 2025.
Independence Day parade on February 24, 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Roads will be closed and public transport schedules will be temporarily disrupted due to the Estonian Defense Forces parade on Independence Day on February 23 and 24.

Estonia celebrates the 108th anniversary of its independence on Tuesday and preparations will close parts of central Tallinn from 5 p.m. Monday evening and on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"The Independence Day parade of the Republic of Estonia is an important national event and Tallinn has the honor of hosting it," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor for Transport Joel Jesse.

"For the ceremonial event to take place smoothly and safely, temporary changes must be made to traffic arrangements in the city center. We ask residents to take detours into account, plan their journeys and, if possible, prefer public transport."

You can see a map of the road closures here.

February 23

On Monday, from 5 p.m. until the end of the day, bus routes No. 2, 3, 9, 11, 16, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 42, 46, 54, 67, 81 and 83 will be diverted due to the Defense Forces parade rehearsal.

From 8 p.m. until the end of the day, bus routes No. 5, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 36 and 73 will also be diverted.

From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., tram traffic on routes No. 3, 4 and 5 will be suspended.

Public transport routes that are diverted will operate without fixed schedules.

February 24

On Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., bus routes No. 2, 3, 16, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 42, 54, 67, 81 and 83 will be diverted.

From noon to 1:30 p.m., bus routes No. 5, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 36 and 73 will also be diverted. Tram traffic on routes No. 1, 3, 4 and 5 will be suspended.

During this time, Tallinn recommends avoiding driving in the city center, as in addition to temporary street closures, parking and stopping options for motor vehicles will also be limited. Standard holiday rates will apply in Tallinn's public paid parking areas.

Those arriving by car from farther away are advised to use the city's free Park and Ride parking lots on the outskirts and then continue to the center by public transport.

Editor: Helen Wright

