Iran's future must belong to its people, says Estonia's foreign minister

The death of Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei, who was killed amid U.S.-Israeli strikes on Saturday, opens a window for the Iranian people to determine their own future, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

On Saturday, the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, hitting targets across the country.

Tehran launched retaliatory strikes at Israel and U.S. bases across the region in Israel, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

On Sunday morning, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was confirmed to have been killed. He had led the country since 1989.

"The death of Ayatollah Khamenei opens a window for the Iranian people to determine their own future," the minister said on Sunday.

"For decades, the regime has ruled through fear, brutal repression, international destabilisation, including its nuclear and missile programme, and support for Russia's war against Ukraine. Iran's future must belong to its people, not a narrow ideological elite. Pressure must continue until aggression abroad and oppression at home end," Tsahkna wrote on X.

He said the EU's extraordinary Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting on Sunday will discuss the situation in the Middle East, resuming diplomatic efforts and strengthening pressure on Russia and its enablers.

