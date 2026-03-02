X!

Estonian defense minister arrives in Oman from Dubai

Hanno Pevkur.
Hanno Pevkur. Source: Kaitseministeerium
Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, who was in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates during the airstrikes against Iran launched Saturday by the U.S. and Israel, had reached Oman by Monday.

"Yesterday, together with a group of Estonians, we decided to move to Oman in the hope of finding flights from here to return home," Pevkur told ERR on Monday.

"At the moment, there are no flights. We are taking it one day at a time. We do not know how or when we will reach home," he added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Monday confirmed Pevkur had been in Dubai over the weekend.

Postimees newspaper said Pevkur arrived in Dubai on Friday for a family vacation.

Responding to criticism about traveling to the region when warnings had been issued, he told the outlet: "First of all, I'm just like anyone else. If you buy plane tickets months in advance and book a hotel, and at the time of doing so, there is no indication whatsoever that any kind of problem might arise, then no one wants to lose the money they spent on tickets.

"We are all human, and if during the school break we try to unplug for a moment and vacation with our families, then first and foremost we have to proceed from the understanding that we are all equal, and I too flew here on a regular Air Baltic flight."

The Italian defense minister is also currently in Dubai, Pevkur said.

On Saturday, the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, hitting targets across the country.
Tehran launched retaliatory strikes at Israel and U.S. bases across the region in Israel, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar. 

On Sunday morning, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was confirmed to have been killed.

--

Editor: Helen Wright, Mait Ots

Estonian defense minister arrives in Oman from Dubai

