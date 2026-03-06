X!

Tatjana Gassova: Estonian tourist must-haves — sun, sea and evacuation plans

Opinion
Tatjana Gassova.
Tatjana Gassova. Source: Margarita Mironova-Malkin
Opinion

Where to vacation is ultimately up to each family, but clear travel warnings from the Foreign Ministry would sure beat million-euro evacuations, writes ERR's Tatjana Gassova.

Lately, it's become trendy to pretend that taking a vacation in countries as unstable as a plane hitting turbulence is some kind of daring act. "Life is short." "The danger's been blown out of proportion."

And the classic: "It's all under control."

The reality is usually far less romantic. Last-minute deals to the sun, sea and golden sands can devolve quickly into costly outlays and stressful ordeals. That's exactly what happened to our tourists who traveled to the Middle East.

It's a big world out there, and it isn't limited to countries where every day begins with alarming news. And in recent weeks — recent months, really — news out of the Middle East has been anything but reassuring.

Stability in the Middle East is precarious. Situations can shift in a matter of hours, and tourists who ventured out to catch some rays and waves can suddenly find themselves at the center of events far removed from any vacation.

Now, all of us will end up footing the bill to bring these compatriots home, sun-kissed skin and with terrifying baggage.

Tempting as it may be to moralize, given the war is in an inevitable deadlock, it's worth noting that even Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur was among the travelers. Surely he would have skipped the trip if he'd known how serious the situation was. At the very least, you'd like to trust his judgment.

Soon, the news cycle will move on to other parts of the region. Egypt, Cyprus, Azerbaijan. Headlines will report things that have nothing to do with carefree vacations. Yet Estonian tourists' reactions remain unchanged: they just close their eyes.

It's an odd habit to think that bad things only happen to everyone else.

Penny wise, pound foolish

In high-risk countries, a tourist isn't just a guest; they don't speak the language, aren't aware of local conditions and don't understand local rules. And if something goes wrong, they can't rely on luck or their intuition; they'll need consular help, and those providers aren't superhuman.

The way things are now, trying to save money on a cheap trip to Egypt can quickly and easily end up costing you more — in emergency evacuations, canceled flights, extra lodging, medical services or even just frayed nerves.

Egypt's tourism infrastructure may run like clockwork, but those clocks still tick in regions where risks remain high. And no all-inclusive package deal will cancel out geopolitics.

Hoping global conflicts won't affect your trip isn't brave; it's irresponsible. If you even briefly catch yourself thinking, "Maybe we'll get lucky, we should still go," that's your answer. Don't go.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaupo Meiel, Aili Vahtla

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:59

Estonia opens bookings for three more flights out of Middle East

17:50

Kärt Pormeister: Of loan scams and the law

17:13

Estonia's wheelchair mixed curling pair lose to Latvia in Milano Cortina Paralympics clash

17:02

Prices at the pump in Estonia dip slightly after midweek spike

16:32

Minister: Drone use in traffic law enforcement needs legal clarity

16:14

Tatjana Gassova: Estonian tourist must-haves — sun, sea and evacuation plans

15:59

Wolf cull season over, quota not quite met

15:38

Experts: President's popularity leaves Reform Party between a rock and a hard place

15:10

Isamaa audit calls ruling Reform Party a finance and economic policy failure

14:27

Estonian women's skaters through to Junior World Championships free skate despite falls

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.03

Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters without permission

04.03

Family from Estonia claim unable to leave Oman together on repatriation flight

05.03

8 Baltic Sea countries, Iceland, Norway developing joint crisis and evacuation plans

05.03

Casino resort firm Bombay Group laying off over half its staff

12:33

South Korean weapons giant to invest €100 million in Estonia

05.03

Average wage in Estonia was €2,092 in 2025

04.03

Study: Youth find LGBTIQ+ community in Estonia most hated of all minorities

10:37

New mall means Keila fast becoming Estonia's 'retail capital'

05.03

Minister: Most of Putin's friends already in hell or rotting in prison

05.03

Estonian crime stats: Thefts hit highest level in a decade in 2025

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo