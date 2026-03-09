Nearly 400 Estonian citizens still in Middle East conflict zone

Estonia has repatriated over 1,000 people from the Middle East on seven extraordinary flights, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on Sunday. Around 400 Estonian citizens remain in the region.

On Sunday evening, the last two special flights departed from Dubai to help Estonian citizens and residents return home.

"We have brought 1,084 people out of the region, with infants added to that number," Tsahkna said. "Among them are Estonian citizens, their family members with another citizenship, and also European Union citizens."

"Estonia showed that we are capable, even in very complex and dangerous circumstances, of carrying out a difficult operation to bring our citizens home, without depending on the help of others and even helping other countries ourselves," he added.

The first evacuation flights from the Middle East arrived in Tallinn from Dubai and Oman in the early hours of Saturday morning. March 7, 2026. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Estonia has no plans to organize additional flights and the minister said commercial planes have started to fly as airspace in the region reopens.

Those still waiting for evacuation flights will be able to get home with the help of other countries. For example, Estonian citizens have been able to leave on special flights organized by Austria, Lithuania, Cyprus, Luxembourg and the Czech Republic.

"Since other countries have helped bring our people home, we are also giving a limited opportunity for other EU citizens to get a seat on the special flights. For example, with our help citizens of Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Romania have returned home," Tsahkna said.

400 Estonians remain

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is assisting Estonian citizens and their family members in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait.

Around 400 people remain in the region: almost 300 in the United Arab Emirates, about 30 in Qatar, around 10 in Saudi Arabia, about 35 in Oman and around 10 in Israel.

"These are the people who have informed us of their presence," Tsahkna said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) at a previous government press conference Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

However, some are not planning to leave the area or are waiting for commercial flights to resume, he said.

The minister said the total cost of organizing the special flights will become clear in the coming days. "We are still calculating the costs and also taking into account the UCPM, which will cover part of the expenses."

The costs will be partly offset by European Union funds as Estonia activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for the first time.

Contact information

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks all Estonian citizens in the Middle East and who have not registered to do so on the ministry's website.

If necessary, people can contact the ministry by writing to konsul@mfa.ee or by calling the 24-hour emergency phone number +372 5301 9999 for information.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!