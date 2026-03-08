X!

Estonia's final 2 repatriation flights to depart from Middle East on Sunday

News
The first evacuation flights from the Middle East arrived in Tallinn from Dubai and Oman in the early hours of Saturday morning. March 7, 2026.
The first evacuation flights from the Middle East arrived in Tallinn from Dubai and Oman in the early hours of Saturday morning. March 7, 2026. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

On Sunday morning, one of the special repatriation flights for Estonians from the Middle East landed in Tallinn, with a second arriving in Riga. On Sunday, the last of the scheduled special flights will depart from Dubai.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said five special flights have now either already brought Estonian citizens home or are on their way to Tallinn from Riga. "The special flight that departed from Dubai to Tallinn on Saturday arrived last night, and the FlyDubai flight arrived this morning," Tsahkna said on Sunday.

"Since last Saturday, we have been working to ensure that our people can return home," Tsahkna said, adding that many unexpected situations have arisen that needed to be resolved very quickly.

"In addition to yesterday's three flights, one additional special flight is currently on its way to Estonia, another was slightly delayed and is expected to depart during the night, and tomorrow evening the final two special flights should depart from Dubai."

"We very much look forward to welcoming all these people home," Tsahkna said. "However, conditions in the UAE are changing, and we are ready to adjust our plans if necessary. Still, I ask everyone who wants a seat on a special flight to purchase their ticket."

After these seven special flights, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not currently plan to organize additional special flights.

"We are in constant contact with our European colleagues, and Estonian citizens are also being placed on special flights organised by other countries," Tsahkna said, adding that regular commercial flights are also gradually resuming.

"I also ask everyone who is still in the region to follow local notifications and instructions," Tsahkna said, emphasizing that people's safety is the most important priority.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is personally assisting Estonian citizens and their family members with Estonian residence permits currently in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait in returning home.

***

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks those who have secured a seat on a special flight to note that flight tickets cannot be changed. The booking link may also reach people who have already returned home; in that case, please ignore the booking link.

All Estonian citizens currently in the Middle East region who have not yet registered their stay are asked to do so on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

If necessary, assistance is available by emailing konsul@mfa.ee or calling the 24/7 emergency phone line +372 5301 9999.

Information is continuously updated on the web consul page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on the ministry's website here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Mari Peegel

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:25

Estonia's final 2 repatriation flights to depart from Middle East on Sunday

10:37

Estonia facing critical shortage of internal medicine doctors

09:37

New Northern Estonia joint public transport tickets go on sale on March 16

08:49

Estonian police detain Latvian citizen over SIM box scam call scheme

07.03

Narva opposition's power grab fumbles as defector backs out

07.03

Opposition slams Reform plan as 'one of Estonia's biggest deceptions ever' Updated

07.03

Meet Estonia's lighthouse postage stamp artist

07.03

Reform Party unveils Estonia vision focused on freedom, security and growth Updated

07.03

Case of the missing Viljandi state award still unsolved

07.03

Gallery: First evacuation flights from Middle East land in Tallinn Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.03

Family from Estonia claim unable to leave Oman together on repatriation flight

07.03

Gallery: First evacuation flights from Middle East land in Tallinn Updated

03.03

Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters without permission

06.03

South Korean weapons giant to invest €100 million in Estonia

07.03

Reform Party unveils Estonia vision focused on freedom, security and growth Updated

07.03

Opposition slams Reform plan as 'one of Estonia's biggest deceptions ever' Updated

06.03

New mall means Keila fast becoming Estonia's 'retail capital'

06.03

Estonian family of 10 converts schoolhouse into home, saves local eatery

04.03

Study: Youth find LGBTIQ+ community in Estonia most hated of all minorities

05.03

8 Baltic Sea countries, Iceland, Norway developing joint crisis and evacuation plans

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo