Estonia opens bookings for three more flights out of Middle East

The Foreign Ministry (MFA) opened ticket sales for three additional flights from Dubai on Saturday and Sunday, giving Estonian citizens and residents a chance to return home.

Estonian citizens and their family members with residence permits can now register and purchase tickets for three additional flights:

Dubai → Riga (FlyDubai), departing Saturday, March 7

Dubai → Tallinn (AirBaltic), departing Saturday, March 7

Dubai → Tallinn (Heston), departing Sunday, March 8

Travelers must have registered their short-term stay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the MFA's Reisi Targalt (Travel Smart) website to qualify.

Ticketing procedures vary by travel company, so travelers are urged follow each company's instructions carefully. Tickets cannot be changed once booked.

The ministry is also coordinating with European partners and may place citizens on flights organized by other countries. A limited number of seats may also be offered to other EU citizens.

Two flights to depart Friday

Two previously arranged flights are scheduled to depart Dubai for Tallinn and Riga, respectively, Friday night. Travelers arriving in Riga will be returned to Estonia by bus.

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), priority on these flights were given to families with three or more children and travelers with health concerns.

Estonian citizens currently in the Middle East are asked to register their short-term stay with the MFA.

Click here for the ministry's latest updates and more details on the evacuation flights.

