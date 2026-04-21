US Embassy in Estonia 'strongly condemns' Holocaust memorial vandalism

The United States Embassy in Estonia has condemned in strong terms the recent desecration of a Holocaust Memorial in Ida-Viru County.

"The U.S. Embassy strongly condemns the vandalism of the Ereda Holocaust memorial in Ida-Viru County," the embassy wrote on its social media account, noting the memorial honors victims of Nazi persecution and had been supported by U.S. funding.

The U.S. Embassy strongly condemns the vandalism of the Ereda Holocaust memorial in Ida-Viru County. This memorial, supported by U.S. funding, honors victims of Nazi persecution. We thank Estonian police for their swift investigation and stand with Estonia's Jewish Community.… — U.S. Embassy Tallinn (@USEmbTallinn) April 21, 2026

"Acts of hate have no place in our society," the statement went on. The embassy thanks the police for the swift investigation and expressed solidarity with the Jewish community in Estonia.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said last week it had been notified shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, April 17, of the vandalism to a headstone and two nearby pillars at the Ereda Holocaust memorial near Jõhvi.

Criminal proceedings have been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

The memorial is located at the site of the Ereda prison camp, one of the first camps to be established in the notorious Vaivara concentration camp network which was put in place during the Nazi occupation of Estonia, which lasted from summer 1941 to fall 1944.

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