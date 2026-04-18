Police investigating vandalism to Ida-Viru County Holocaust memorial

A criminal investigation has been opened over the vandalism of a Holocaust memorial site in Ida-Viru County.

Estonia's Jewish community alerted the authorities Friday, after a headstone at the Ereda Holocaust memorial near Jõhvi, which was installed there in 2005, was found smashed, along with damage to two nearby pillars.

"Today, vandalism was discovered at the memorial to the victims of the Holocaust in Ereda, Ida-Virumaa. Unknown individuals have damaged the memorial, which is dedicated to preserving the memory of Holocaust victims," the Estonian Jewish Community (EJC) wrote on its social media account.



The EJC called the acts "deeply concerning," adding they "offend both the memory of the victims and society as a whole."

The PPA told ERR they were notified shortly before 1 p.m. Friday about the vandalism. Officers went to document the scene and to gather evidence.

Criminal proceedings have been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

The EJC noted it "thanks the police for their prompt response and hopes for a swift clarification of the circumstances and the restoration of the memorial."

The memorial is situated at the site of the Ereda prison camp, one of the first camps to be established in the Vaivara concentration camp network, set up during the Nazi occupation of Estonia. A memorial was unveiled at the site in 1967, while the damaged memorial stone was installed in 2005.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!