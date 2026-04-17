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Eesti 200 taps ex-Ratas staffer to boost struggling ratings

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Johannes Merilai, with Jüri Ratas in the foreground.
Johannes Merilai, with Jüri Ratas in the foreground. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
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With support lagging less than a year before elections, Eesti 200 has hired Johannes Merilai, former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' chief of staff, as a communications adviser.

Eesti 200 has brought Merilai in as a parliamentary group adviser, tasking him with sharpening its communications as support hovers around 2 percent.

Merilai acknowledged the junior coalition party's position bluntly. "The situation is what it is, and it's fair to say it's not very good," he said.

While policy work continues in both the government and the Riigikogu, he said communications needs a more systematic approach and experienced guidance.

Despite low ratings, Merilai said he believes the party can recover.

"There would be no point in taking this role if I didn't think it was possible to improve the situation," he said, adding that all parties make mistakes and recovery depends on how they respond.

The new adviser also argued Eesti 200 still has a place in Estonia's political landscape. "They have a very clear goal and a niche on the more liberal side of Estonian politics," he said.

Merilai said talks about the role began as early as last spring and developed over time. He will mainly advise Eesti 200's parliamentary group, while also contributing to the party more broadly.

He said he has no plans to join the party, however.

"I've held various posts and advised different politicians and parties before, but that doesn't have to be as a party member," he said.

Merilai previously served as chief of staff to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and was a member of the Center Party from 2005 to 2013.

The next Riigikogu elections will be held in March 2027.

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Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

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