Poll: Isamaa's support continues to fall

Support for Estonia's most popular political party, Isamaa, has fallen by 2.6 percentage points over the past three weeks, according to a new survey commissioned by the NGO Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut.

The latest survey results show 25.6 percent of eligible voters support Isamaa, 21.9 percent support the Centre Party, and 15 percent support the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

The top three are followed by Reform with 13.1 percent, EKRE with 12.9 percent, Parempoolsed with 6.2 percent and Estonia 200 with 1.7 percent.

In total, the coalition parties – Reform and Eesti 200 – have a support rating of 14.8 percent.

Based on the current ratings, Isamaa would win 29 seats in the Riigikogu, Centre 24, SDE 16, Reform 13, EKRE 13 and Parempoolsed six. Eesti 200 would remain well below the 5 percent parliamentary threshold.

Norstat and the NGO Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut aggregated four weekly surveys over the last month. At least 4,000 people participated.

The latest party ratings from March 21-April 21, 2026. Source: Norstat/ÜI

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