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Ratings: EKRE support falls over the spring

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EKRE leader Martin Helme's mug at the Riigikogu.
EKRE leader Martin Helme's mug at the Riigikogu. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
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Support for the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) fell by 4 percentage points this month, according to a recent poll.

The survey, conducted by Turu-uuringud, found support for the right-wing EKRE fell from 15 percent in January to 11 percent in April.

Isamaa remained the most supported party in April according to Turu-uuringute, with 24 percent, closely followed by the Center Party at 23 percent. Both parties are in opposition, while the coalition Reform Party rated neck-and-neck with the other opposition party, the Social Democrats (SDE), at 14 percent each in April.

EKRE, as noted, polled at 11 percent and lay in fifth place, followed by the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed, which polled at 8 percent. This figure is above the 5-percent threshold needed to win seats in any electoral district.

Meanwhile, Reform's coalition partner Eesti 200 polled at 2 percent in April according to Turu-uuringute, below the 5-percent threshold and on the 2-percent threshold required to qualify for state support.

The two coalition parties together found 16 percent support from Turu-uuringute respondents in April (up from 12 percent in March). The combined support for the four opposition parties, meanwhile, was unchanged in April compared with the preceding month, at 72 percent.

The remaining parties polled between 0 and 1 percent in April. Of the respondents who had an electoral preference, 2 percent said they would vote for an independent candidate at Riigikogu elections.

The Turu-uuringute survey was conducted April 2 to 8, when 876 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over were quizzed nationwide. One third of the questionnaires were conducted over the phone and two thirds online. The ratings above are based on respondents who expressed an electoral preference; in other words, those who expressed no preference are excluded from the above figures.

A total of 73 percent of respondents to the April Turu-uuringute survey expressed a preference.

The next direct elections in Estonia are to the Riigikogu in March 2027.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

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