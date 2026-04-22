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Poll: Isamaa's support continues to fall

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Isamaa's party council convened Saturday. March 28, 2026.
Isamaa's party council convened Saturday. March 28, 2026. Source: Isamaa
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Ismaaa's popularity has fallen by almost 3 percent over the last month, while EKRE has overtaken Reform to become the fourth most popular party, Norstat and Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut weekly poll shows.

Isamaa is still the most popular party with a support rating of 25.3 percent.

Center follows in second place on 22.2 percent, its highest rating since September 2020.

The Social Democrats (SDE) round out the top three with 14.3 percent.

All three parties are currently in opposition.

EKRE's support rose by 1.7 percent to 13.7 percent, narrowly overtaking coalition party Reform (13 percent).

Non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed continued to poll over the 5 percent threshold needed to enter the Riigikogu at the next election, at 6.4 percent

Junior coalition partner Eesti 200 is below the threshold on 1.6 percent.

The coalition parties – Reform and Eesti 200 – are backed by a combined 14.6 percent of respondents, while the opposition parties stand on 75.5 percent.

The results were aggregated for the las four weeks and included 4,000 respondents.

Voters with no party preference were excluded when calculating the parties' support.

Party support ratings March 28-April 19, 2026. Source: Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut /Norstat

Support for governing parties 2020-2026. Source: Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut /Norstat

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