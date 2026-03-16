Social Democrats to test coalition in Riigikogu speaker election

Opposition SDE will test the ruling coalition by running their MP Riina Sikkut against coalition incumbent Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) at the upcoming Board of the Riigikogu election.

The coalition has agreed that the position of speaker of the Riigikogu will belong to Eesti 200 and the party believes Lauri Hussar could continue in the role.

"I see no reason today why he should not continue. I have not heard any such signals or alternatives," said Toomas Uibo, chair of the Eesti 200 parliamentary group.

The Reform Party has pledged to support Eesti 200's candidate.

"This is how responsibilities are divided in our coalition: Eesti 200 holds the speaker's position. It is their choice whom they nominate and we will support that candidate," said Õnne Pillak, head of the Reform Party's group.

If the opposition were to join forces and the Social Democrats also found allies within the coalition, Riina Sikkut could become speaker of the Riigikogu. The Social Democratic Party will nominate her for the position.

"Of course we are seeking support for Riina Sikkut both from the opposition and within the coalition. We know there is not unanimous satisfaction within the coalition either," said Lauri Läänemets, chair of the Social Democratic Party and its parliamentary group.

The opposition itself is not united and there is currently no single candidate for the position of second deputy speaker. EKRE leader Martin Helme told ERR that they will once again nominate Arvo Aller and that Isamaa and the Center Party have promised their support. Isamaa has not confirmed its backing.

"There have been no consultations or negotiations between the opposition parties on this issue," said Helir-Valdor Seeder, chair of Isamaa's parliamentary group.

The Center Party is prepared to support Aller if EKRE formally nominates him.

"We are generally satisfied with the current deputy speakers. The problems concern the speaker," said Lauri Laats, chair of the Center Party's parliamentary group.

Seeder and Laats also do not rule out the possibility that the Social Democrats could put forward their own candidate for deputy speaker. If such a candidate were to receive support from the coalition, the position could go to them.

"Mathematically, it is entirely possible. If we add up the votes of Isamaa, EKRE and the Center Party and the coalition then casts its votes against them and instead supports, for example, a Social Democratic candidate, then there is a very high likelihood that the Social Democrats' candidate would get through," Laats said.

Õnne Pillak says such speculation amounts to rumors, with the secrecy of the vote adding intrigue.

"The secrecy certainly adds excitement, but we have so far been a united team and that will continue," Pillak said.

Lauri Läänemets has been mentioned as a possible Social Democratic candidate for deputy speaker, though he neither confirmed nor denied that he might run.

"Today we are focused on ensuring that Riina Sikkut becomes speaker of the Riigikogu," Läänemets said.

Reform Party MP Toomas Kivimägi appears to be on the safest ground, as he will be nominated as the coalition's candidate for deputy speaker. Elections for the Riigikogu board will take place on March 26.

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