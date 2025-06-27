New Tallinn guidelines to reduce parking spaces

A new set of guidelines developed by Tallinn will reduce the number of parking spaces at new or renovated buildings. However, the crisis at the city government may derail its adoption.

City officials have just completed a new parking space construction guide, which outlines conditions under which requirements for new or renovated residential buildings can be further relaxed.

One of these is the number of parking spaces needed, which has seen residents lose their green space in previous years. These areas can help prevent urban "heat islands" and manage heavy rainfall.

"In the meantime, probably sometime around the 2010s, it became quite common to completely asphalt courtyards, even in central areas, but that was definitely not good practice. We have moved away from that now. Preserving gardens and greenery in the urban environment — especially in the city center — is extremely important," Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Under the new guidelines, if a building is expanded by up to 33 percent, then additional parking spaces do not need to be built, she said.

"Other factors include access to public transportation, whether kindergartens or schools are nearby, and whether a parking garage is available. Indeed, if these criteria are met, there really is not as much of a need for parking spaces," Lippus explained.

The guide, however, is still awaiting approval from the city council and was initially scheduled for a vote on July 21. However, given the changed political situation, the chances of that happening are slim.

Until then, the current parking space construction guide remains in force, though it is also only a recommendation and gives both housing associations and officials considerable discretion based on specific circumstances.

