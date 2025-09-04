Tallinn's new 'Manhattan' high-rise to tower over Mustamäe
While Manhattan is home to the New York Estonian House, Tallinn's new 24-story Manhattan tower will soon rise as the tallest building in Mustamäe.
AS TTP is developing the new high-rise complex, which will include two commercial spaces, an 800-square-meter rooftop park for residents, a public park, a health and business building and a four-story parking garage — and will connect to Mustamäe Center next door.
The building will rise to nearly 100 meters above sea level and house 212 apartments, with prices starting at €3,700 per square meter.
TTP construction director Herk Narusk said combining retail, offices and residences supports the five-minute city concept, keeping daily needs within easy reach.
"Since this will be the tallest building in the district, you won't even need curtains for privacy," he added.
Designed by Kadarik Tüür Architects, the A-class energy building will feature a black and rust brown textured concrete facade and solar panels on the roof. The Manhattan is scheduled for completion in mid-2027.
Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla