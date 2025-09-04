Tallinn's new 'Manhattan' high-rise to tower over Mustamäe

While Manhattan is home to the New York Estonian House, Tallinn's new 24-story Manhattan tower will soon rise as the tallest building in Mustamäe.

AS TTP is developing the new high-rise complex, which will include two commercial spaces, an 800-square-meter rooftop park for residents, a public park, a health and business building and a four-story parking garage — and will connect to Mustamäe Center next door.

The building will rise to nearly 100 meters above sea level and house 212 apartments, with prices starting at €3,700 per square meter.

TTP construction director Herk Narusk said combining retail, offices and residences supports the five-minute city concept, keeping daily needs within easy reach.

Render of the 24-story Manhattan tower to be built next to Mustamäe Center by mid-2027. Source: Kadarik Tüür Architects/TTP

"Since this will be the tallest building in the district, you won't even need curtains for privacy," he added.

Designed by Kadarik Tüür Architects, the A-class energy building will feature a black and rust brown textured concrete facade and solar panels on the roof. The Manhattan is scheduled for completion in mid-2027.

