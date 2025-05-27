New hotel to be built in Tallinn's Pirita

Tallinn city government approved three significant detailed plans at its session on Tuesday, including the building of a hotel and conference center next to the Tuljak restaurant in Pirita.

Additionally, a new housing development was green-lit in Lasnamäe and the state-owned former courthouse at Liivalaia 24 in Tallinn will be demolished.

"The old courthouse, has stood vacant for years. A plan is in the works that allows for the construction of commercial and residential buildings and the demolition of the current structure. The taller part of the new building will reach up to 12 stories. The plan recedes inward toward the residential area to allow for a smooth transition. Building heights there will remain at two stories, in line with the height of structures in the heart of the neighborhood," said Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE).

She added that the building, located next to a busy road, will also serve as a noise barrier.

Previously, plans for the courthouse site had envisioned a 14-story building.

The former courthouse on Liivalaia 24 in Tallinn. Source: RKAS

The second approved detailed plan concerns Pirita tee 26E, located next to the Tuljak restaurant heritage.

Lippus noted that the area has undergone extensive changes over the past 10 to 12 years.

"On neighboring plots—Pirita tee 26F and 28A—16- and 11-story commercial and residential buildings have been developed under approved detailed plans, and they are highly visible due to their height. A 9-story residential building has also been completed at Pirita tee 26, and four-story commercial and residential buildings have been built at Pirita tee 26B. An annex to the Tuljak restaurant is part of these changes as well, and through its planning, the street network in the area will be significantly improved and the share of green space will increase," the deputy mayor said.

The plan covers an area of 0.4 hectares in the Kadriorg district between Pirita tee and Maarjamäe tänav.

Madle Lippus. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"This plan provides for the construction of a hotel-commercial building next to Tuljak to support the restaurant's continued operation as a restaurant," Lippus outlined. The building will be up to six stories tall.

"The proposed building will be smaller in volume than the ones already built there," she added.

A new large residential district is also planned between Lasnamäe and the city center. The detailed plan for the properties at Narva maantee 150 and Alvari tänav 1–5 was approved.

"The plan allows for up to 16 buildings to be constructed," Lippus said. "The primary purpose is residential housing. The plan also preserves and will repurpose the old airfield building."

After the detailed plans are adopted, the Tallinn Urban Planning Department and the Central City District Government will organize a public display of the plans.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!