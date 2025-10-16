Tallinn adopts new nightlife plan to improve accessibility and safety

Tallinn City Government has approved a new nightlife development plan, which aims to shape the Estonian capital into a more culturally diverse, accessible and safe 24-hour city.

According to a City of Tallinn press release, the development plan – "Night-time Tallinn 2035" – views nightlife not only through the lens of culture and entertainment but also focuses on entrepreneurship, safety and sustainability, night-time transport and infrastructure, as well as the wellbeing of residents and night-time workers. This approach is based on the understanding that diverse and inclusive nightlife strengthens communities and supports the city's economy.

"Like many other cities around the world, Tallinn has realized that nightlife deserves as much attention as daytime life," said the city's nightlife adviser Natalie Mets, who led the preparation of the document.

"'Night-time Tallinn 2035' is the result of broad cooperation and helps us create a city where a safe, creative, and inclusive nightlife is a natural part of everyday urban life. It's a step towards developing Tallinn as a modern city that thrives around the clock," Mets added.

The plan also aims to position Tallinn internationally as a city where nightlife is a natural part of its identity — a place where residents and nightlife venues can coexist harmoniously, taking different daily rhythms into account.

Natalie Mets. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Nightlife encompasses all activities taking place in the city between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. "Night-time Tallinn 2035" has been developed for the years 2025–2035 and supports the city's long-term development strategy "Tallinn 2035."

The full "Night-time Tallinn 2035" development plan (in Estonian) is available here.

