Statistics: January consumer price index up 3.9 percent on year

This January, the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 1.5 percent compared with December 2024 and by 3.9 percent on year — with services up more than 10 percent on year, Statistics Estonia said Friday.

Last month, goods were 0.1 percent and services 10.6 percent more expensive than in January of last year, according to a press release.

Lauri Veski, consumer price statistics team lead at Statistics Estonia, said that the rise in the CPI in January, both on month and on year, was due mainly to food products, beverages and the motor vehicle tax.

"On the other hand, the index was driven down by January clothing sales and by international flights and holiday trips," he added.

Among food products, the biggest increases on month were registered in the prices of fish (31 percent), whole milk (12 percent) and fresh vegetables (7 percent). Gasoline was also 2.3 and diesel fuel 2.7 percent more expensive in January than in December.

As prices and the population's consumption patterns continuously change, Statistics Estonia updates the weights system of the CPI and representative goods every year. Starting from the January index, the base prices used for calculations are December 2024 prices. To ensure compatibility with previous periods, the CPI will continue to be published on the base 1997 = 100.

Click here for more information about January's CPI and related figures.

