Goods 2.5% and services 5.6% more expensive in Estonia on year

A store in Kuressaare, Saaremaa.
A store in Kuressaare, Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
The Estonian consumer price index (CPI) rose by 3.7 percent in November compared with the same month last year, Statistics Estonia reported. Compared to 2023, goods were 2.5 percent more expensive, while services saw a 5.6 percent price increase.

In November, the consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.4 percent compared to October.

According to Lauri Veski, team lead for consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, the primary drivers of November's CPI decline compared to October were lower prices for international flights and vacation packages, which had been more expensive during the school holiday period in October.

"Additionally, lower costs for rent and electricity contributed to the decrease in the index compared to October. Compared to November of last year, the index was primarily driven up by price increases for food products and telecommunication services," Veski explained.

Among food products, the most significant year-on-year price increases were seen in non-alcoholic beverages (19.6 percent), fruit (13 percent), chocolate (21.8 percent) and coffee (16.6 percent). Conversely, sugar prices dropped by 26 percent, fresh vegetables by 4.7 percent and poultry by 4.6 percent.

Gasoline was 7.1 percent cheaper and diesel 8.8 percent cheaper than in November 2023, reflecting a decline in global market prices. Electricity was also 4.6 percent cheaper due to a drop in exchange prices.

Change in the consumer price index by commodity group, November 2024 Source: Statistics Estonia

Editor: Marcus Turovski

