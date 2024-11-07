X!

Estonia's consumer price index up 4.1 percent on year to October

Fruit n' veg went up in price by 12.4 percent on year to October. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Estonia rose by 4.1 percent on year to October, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

Services soared in price by 7.1 percent over that period; goods by less so, at 2.3 percent.

Lauri Veski, head of consumer price statistics at the agency, highlighted the drivers of this increase as: "Among food products, the higher prices of non-alcoholic beverages (up by 20.4 percent), fruits (up by 12.4 percent) and vegetables (5.5 percent) drove up the index the most compared with October last year."

As for things which fell in price: "Sugar was 23.3 percent cheaper and fish and fish preparations 4.6 percent cheaper [than in October 2023]," Veski added.

Rising costs for recreation and phone services also contributed significantly, he said.

Meanwhile, energy costs offered some relief to the trend, with petrol and diesel prices down in price on year by 11.3 percent and 12.9 percent respectively; electricity was 2.6 percent cheaper in October 2024 than a year earlier.

CPI. Source: Statistics Estonia.

While the on-year CPI comparison compares Octobers to Octobers, Aprils to Aprils etc., the on-month figure is in some ways even more useful; as for this, the CPI rose by 0.6 percent in Estonia between September and October this year, Statistics Estonia reported.

This was the result mainly of seasonal factors: Higher prices for international flights during the schools' fall break, and rising electricity, heating, clothing, and footwear costs were the main drivers, though lower prices on discounted dairy products partly offset the increase, the agency said.

Changes in CPI. Source: Statistics Estonia.

Statistics Estonia collected and analyzed the data on which the above report is based on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is available here, here and here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

