Industrial production drops 1.5% in September

In September 2024, the total production of industrial enterprises decreased by 1.5 percent at constant prices compared with September last year, data from Statistics Estonia show.

Among the three main sectors, output increased by 10.4 percent in mining and by 0.9 percent in electricity production but decreased by 2.1 percent in manufacturing.

Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, pointed out that year-on-year growth in the output of the mining industry in September was mainly driven by peat production, while the increase in energy production was due to growth in electricity production.

"In manufacturing, the volume of industrial production was down in slightly more than half of the manufacturing activities. Among the larger industries, output decreased by 11 percent in the manufacture of wood and by 13.5 percent in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers," Bunder added.

Looking at the larger industries, the production of building materials declined as well (4.5 percent), and a small decrease (0.8 percent) was also recorded in the production of fabricated metal products and electrical equipment. Among the activities with larger shares, output grew in the manufacture of computers and electronic products (8.9 percent), food products (0.9 percent), and machinery and equipment n.e.c. (8.4 percent).

Of the total production of manufacturing in September, 67.5 percent was sold to the external market.

Compared with September 2023, the sales of manufacturing production decreased by 2.1 percent at current prices according to working-day adjusted data. Domestic sales fell by 5.6 percent, whereas export sales remained almost unchanged, declining by just 0.1 percent.

In September compared with August, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production grew by 0.9 percent and the production of manufacturing by 0.8 percent.

In energy production in September, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) increased by 21.5 percent, whereas the production of heat decreased by 3.9 percent compared with September 2023.

