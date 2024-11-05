X!

Industrial production drops 1.5% in September

News
Shipyard in Kopli, Tallinn.
Shipyard in Kopli, Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

In September 2024, the total production of industrial enterprises decreased by 1.5 percent at constant prices compared with September last year, data from Statistics Estonia show.

Among the three main sectors, output increased by 10.4 percent in mining and by 0.9 percent in electricity production but decreased by 2.1 percent in manufacturing.

Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, pointed out that year-on-year growth in the output of the mining industry in September was mainly driven by peat production, while the increase in energy production was due to growth in electricity production.

"In manufacturing, the volume of industrial production was down in slightly more than half of the manufacturing activities. Among the larger industries, output decreased by 11 percent in the manufacture of wood and by 13.5 percent in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers," Bunder added.

Looking at the larger industries, the production of building materials declined as well (4.5 percent), and a small decrease (0.8 percent) was also recorded in the production of fabricated metal products and electrical equipment. Among the activities with larger shares, output grew in the manufacture of computers and electronic products (8.9 percent), food products (0.9 percent), and machinery and equipment n.e.c. (8.4 percent).

Statistics Estonia Source: Statistics Estonia

Of the total production of manufacturing in September, 67.5 percent was sold to the external market.

Compared with September 2023, the sales of manufacturing production decreased by 2.1 percent at current prices according to working-day adjusted data. Domestic sales fell by 5.6 percent, whereas export sales remained almost unchanged, declining by just 0.1 percent.

In September compared with August, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production grew by 0.9 percent and the production of manufacturing by 0.8 percent.

In energy production in September, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) increased by 21.5 percent, whereas the production of heat decreased by 3.9 percent compared with September 2023.

Learn more about Statistics Estonia's data here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

09:19

Tallinn investigating cracks on Vabaduse väljak

09:18

Expert: Economy looms large in tight US election as voters eye key issues

08:55

Industrial production drops 1.5% in September

08:23

Older and cheaper cars most affected by car tax

08:15

Hunting organizations want wolf cull quota higher than current level of 90

07:56

First eight Eesti Laul 2025 finalists revealed

04.11

Ossinovski against amending Constitution on electoral rights

04.11

ERR in Pennsylvania: Locals look forward to end of lengthy election campaign

04.11

Former agriculture and food board director challenges dismissal in court

04.11

How are Ukrainian refugees adapting to life in Estonia?

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.11

Trial of Estonian citizen accused of treason starts

04.11

Tartu suffering surge in organized thefts

04.11

EKRE leader: Ceding occupied territories to Russia would bring peace

04.11

ERR in the US: Pennsylvania bakery's cookies 'predict' election winner

04.11

Estonia's small but meaty mussels could help generate revenue while cleaning up the Baltic

04.11

Estonian government wants to fast-track voting rights constitutional amendment

04.11

Pollster: Only every fourth Estonian prefers cashier to self-checkout

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo