X!

Average monthly wage in Estonia up 8 percent on year to Q3 2024

News
Money.
Money. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The average monthly gross wages and salaries in the third quarter of 2024 (Q4 2024) stood at €1,959, an 8.1 percent rise on year, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

However, wage growth has slowed, with 2023 reportedly seeing a higher growth rate.

Median wage, often more reflective of typical worker earnings, stood at €1,620, up from €1,500 in Q3 2023.

The significant gap between the average and median wages highlights potential income inequality, with high earners skewing the average upward.

Sectoral analysis reveals that the highest average monthly gross wages were found in information and communication (€3,506 per month gross), financial and insurance activities (€3,068 per month), and the energy sector: Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply (€2,540).

Average monthly gross wage. Source: Statistics Estonia

On the other hand, the lowest wages were observed in accommodation and food service activities (€1,285 per month), other services (€1,311), and in real estate brokering (€1,366).

Despite the disparities, sectors such as human health and social work activities recorded the largest year-on-year growth at 10.6 percent, followed by education at 9.6 percent, the agency reported.

However, these sectors, despite their strong percentage increases, may still struggle to compete with high-earning industries in terms of absolute wages, which can affect their ability to attract and retain talent.

Regional disparities in wages are also evident.

The highest average wages were recorded in Tallinn (€2,307 per month gross), Harju County, which includes Tallinn (€2,200 per month ), and Tartu County (€1,962).

Average monthly gross wage. Source: Statistics Estonia

Conversely, the lowest wages were found in Valga County (€1,452 per month), Võru County (€1,477), and Lääne County (€1,485).

Wage growth varied significantly, with Hiiumaa experiencing the largest growth rate at 10.7 percent, followed by Tartu County at 9.7 percent and Ida-Viru County at 9.1 percent.

Median wages further reflect these regional disparities, with Tallinn leading at €1,900 per month, followed by the surrounding Harju County at €1,821, and Tartu County at €1,661.

In contrast, the lowest median wages were in Võru (€1,252 per month), Valga (€1,271), and Ida-Viru (€1,272) counties, Statistics Estonia reported.

While the report highlights growth rates, it does not consider inflation-adjusted figures.

Median wage. Source: Statistics Estonia

With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Estonia up by 4.1 percent on year to October, the 8.1 percent nominal wage growth may not translate into real purchasing power gains, especially for workers in low-wage sectors like accommodation and food services.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above report using data from the employment register of the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) and income along with social tax declarations.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:57

Transport Administration in second attempt with new driving theory exam questions

13:26

State to support Pelguranna tram connection with €20 million

13:13

TLU security experts: We need to change how we think about security and peace

12:41

12 NATO soldiers among injured in Tallinn-Narva highway crash

11:58

Estonian national basketball team has to wait to February for euro qualifiers

11:19

Parempoolsed to Eesti 200: First vote down tax hikes and quit the government

10:38

Undersecretary: Use of ICBM Russia's attempt to intimidate the West

10:01

Cargo plane crashes in Lithuanian capital, at least one dead Updated

10:01

Expert: Ukraine's new long-range capabilities forcing Russia into tactical bind

09:19

Trade bouncing back at Estonian ports

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

10:01

Cargo plane crashes in Lithuanian capital, at least one dead Updated

24.11

Tallinn to remove advertising from sides of buses and trams

23.11

Report: Estonia must become more hospitable to attract more tourists

22.11

Several injured in six-vehicle accident in Toila Municipality

23.11

Estonia included in China's 30-day visa-free pilot scheme

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

24.11

Experts: Russian hybrid attacks becoming increasingly brazen

24.11

ICDS director to join Kaja Kallas' office in Brussels

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo