Estonia's producer price index of industrial output rises on-year

A pharmaceuticals factory in Tallinn.
A pharmaceuticals factory in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The producer price index of industrial output, which expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for export, rose both on-year and on-month, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

The index increased by 0.3 percent in October 2024 compared with September and by 0.2 percent compared with October last year.

Eveli Šokman, team lead of producer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said that producer prices in manufacturing as a whole increased for the second month in a row – by 0.7 percent in October and by 0.8 percent in September.

"Compared with October 2023, the producer price index was most affected by higher prices in the manufacture of wood and wood products, in the repair of machinery and equipment, and in the manufacture of electronic equipment. Falling prices in the manufacture of fuel oils and in electricity and heat energy production had the opposite effect on the index. Producer prices in the manufacture of food products decreased by 0.5 percent," she said.

Compared with September this year, the index was mostly affected by price increases in electricity production and in the manufacture of wood and fuel oils.

The index was also influenced by price decreases in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, industrial machinery and equipment, and chemical products.

In October, the export price index rose by 1.1 percent compared with September.

The biggest price increases were registered for electricity, in mining and quarrying, and for agricultural products. Prices fell the most for chemicals and chemical products, paper and paper products, and fabricated metal products. Compared with October 2023, the export price index increased by 1.2 percent.

The import price index was up by 0.4 percent in October compared with September. Prices increased the most for electricity, agricultural products, basic metals and precious metal products. The greatest decreases were registered in the prices of fabricated metal products, leather products and footwear, and rubber and plastic products. Compared with October 2023, the import price index declined by 1.1 percent.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

