Eurostat: Estonia's inflation drops to 3.8 percent in November

Estonia's inflation fell from 4.5 percent to 3.8 percent in November, but is still one of the highest rates in the Eurozone, data from Eurostat's flash estimate shows.

Estonia's rate was on par with the Netherlands, which rose from 3.3 percent to 3.8 percent over the month.

The only country that had a higher rate was Croatia with 4 percent, rising from 3.6 percent in October.

The next highest was Slovakia on 3.6 percent.

Looking at Estonia's neighbors, Lithuania's inflation was 1.1 percent and Latvia's 2.3 percent. Both saw rises of more than 1 percentage point. Finland's was 1.9 percent, rising from 1.5 percent.

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.3 percent in November 2024, up from 2.0 percent in October according to the flash estimate.

"Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in November (3.9 percent, compared with 4.0 percent in October), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.8 percent, compared with 2.9 percent in October), non-energy industrial goods (0.7 percent, compared with 0.5 percent in October) and energy (-1.9 percent, compared with -4.6 percent in October)," the EU's statistical office said.

On Friday, Statistics Estonia reported Estonia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.5 percent on year in November. This was a drop of 0.7 percent on month.

Lenno Uusküla, chief economist at Luminor, said: "In October, airline tickets saw a significant price increase, which drove up the overall price level without a long-term economic basis. November's price decline is primarily due to the normalization of airline ticket prices."

He said inflation is expected to hit 4 percent in 2025 with prices rising even faster next year due to "the introduction of several new taxes."

