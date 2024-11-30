X!

Analyst: Economy could start to slowly recover in 2025

News
Cranes in Tallinn.
Cranes in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia's 2.5 year economic decline may end soon and be replaced by modest growth, experts believe. The economy has been in decline for 10 consecutive quarters.

Data from Statistics Estonia shows GDP decreased by 0.7 percent on year in the third quarter. In the second quarter, it was slightly higher at 1 percent. The economic decline is slowing.

"We have weak external demand, weak internal demand — people are not spending, and production costs for businesses have risen. When you combine these effects, you get a situation that drives the economy downward," said LHV Bank analyst Triinu Tapver.

"Export markets have not recovered, though there are small signs of improvement," she added.

2024's GDP is expected to be negative overall. Tapver estimates that modest economic growth could begin next year.

"We hope export markets will gradually recover, which could have a positive effect on the economy. Similarly, people's incomes will grow slightly, but tax increases will reduce purchasing power next year," the analyst noted.

In the third quarter, construction and manufacturing were the main negative contributors to Estonia's GDP, with trade also playing a significant role. Together, these sectors are among the largest contributors to GDP.

Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" spoke to businesses in the sector to find out how they are coping.

Eesti Kraanavabrik, which produces industrial lifting solutions for both domestic and international clients, recently invested in a large industrial crane to enhance the company's added value.

"Investments are still being made in Estonia, and there is some anticipation of positive developments or preparation for growth. Our clients can be divided into two main groups. There are industrial companies whose primary customers are in Finland, Sweden, and the broader Nordic region — these companies seem to have less work at the moment. However, those in a better position are the companies that have moved up the value chain closer to the end customer or toward Germany," explained Rain Johanson, CEO of Eesti Kraanavabrik.

Tarmo Pohlak, a member of the Nordecon management board, said the Estonian construction sector has only just reached its low point.

"The entire economy has been declining for two and a half years, and this is now gradually reaching the construction sector. While it may appear that there are many cranes in the city, this is somewhat misleading, as these are the result of long-term contracts signed a year or a year and a half ago, which are being fulfilled now. Looking ahead, there is little to be optimistic about. /.../ We are likely to fall further, given the overall economic situation we are currently in," Pohlak said.

The economy started to worsen at the end of 2021 and declined rapidly until early 2023 when it slowed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

tartu 2024 finale

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

10:00

Tartu 2024's economic boost smaller than expected

09:45

Melting snow floods Soomaa

09:32

PPA to close Lasnamäe service office in January

09:01

Analyst: Economy could start to slowly recover in 2025

29.11

Estonian Eurovision star Alika releases new 5-track EP

29.11

Defense ministry can still impose more restrictions on offshore wind farms

29.11

Minister: Cutting red tape must not create more bureaucracy

29.11

Tartu bus cards increase in price from December 1

29.11

EDF Lt Col: Ukraine's defenses hold despite heavy Russian pressure

29.11

Russia grid desynchronization may make fixed-price electricity packages worth it

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

29.11

Gallery: Tallinn opens new tram line

29.11

Developer pays €8.7 million for former Tallinn Prison complex

26.11

Bestselling British writer Richard Osman to mention Estonia in every new book

29.11

Estonia's economy contracts by 0.7% in Q3

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.11

Defense forces: Wind farms reduce Estonia's defense capacity

27.11

Photos: Tallinn paves over historical mosaic sidewalk in Kassisaba

28.11

Elron hopes for Tartu-Riga train line test run by end of year

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo