Estonia's economy contracts by 0.7% in Q3

Estonia's gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 0.7 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period of 2023, data from Statistics Estonia show. The economy has been in recession for more than two years.

The GDP at current prices amounted to €10 billion.

Robert Müürsepp, team lead of national accounts at Statistics Estonia, said the economy, which has been falling for ten quarters in a row, is showing signs of improvement, but the biggest changes are still on the negative side.

"Among the activities, construction had a strong negative impact on the economy, as did manufacturing. The biggest positive contributor after two years was again information and communication, where value added grew by 7.3 percent," he said.

Real estate activities and agriculture, forestry and fishing also made larger positive contributions to the economy. The impact of the remaining activities was modest, but almost half of them contributed positively.

"These included major activities such as transportation and storage and trade. The last time there were so many positive contributors was exactly a year ago," added Müürsepp.

Contribution of economic activities to GDP growth, third quarter 2024. Source: Statistics Estonia

Value added declined by 1.7 percent in the third quarter, slightly faster than in the previous quarter. Value added is the total output of enterprises after taking away the value of inputs used for production.

The decline was due to the performance of non-financial corporations – value added in this sector fell by 2.5 percent. In contrast, the value added of general government grew by 2 percent.

The rise in tax revenue again made a positive contribution to the economy, with increased receipts from value added tax and customs duties.

Private consumption declined in most expenditure groups at the fastest pace in the last five quarters – 2.1 percent.

The biggest drop was seen in expenditures on other goods and services, alcoholic beverages and tobacco and recreation and culture. Spending on clothing and footwear, furnishings and food decreased as well. However, expenditures on financial and insurance services showed strong growth. Spending on accommodation and food services also increased significantly.

Modest growth was observed in final consumption expenditure of the government sector as well as non-profit institutions. Growth in consumption in both sectors was below 2 percent.

GDP growth 2005-2024. Source: Statistics Estonia

Investments were down by 15.2 percent in the third quarter.

The fall in investments in buildings and structures had the biggest impact, both in non-financial corporations (30.1 percent) and in the government sector (21.7 percent). In addition, there was a decrease in enterprises' investments in other machinery and equipment (11.5 percent) and households' investments in dwellings (16.7 percent).

"However, this drop in investments is not a sign of a worsening economic outlook, but the level of investment in the third quarter of last year was unusually high. This year's figure was close to the level of previous years," explained Müürsepp.

Foreign trade also continued to show a modest improvement.

Exports remained at the same level as in the third quarter of last year, while imports fell by 1.3 percent. As a result, net exports were positive for the fourth quarter in a row. In trade of goods, exports fell by 1.2 percent and imports rose by 1.8 percent. Exports of services continued at the pace of the previous quarter, increasing by 1.8 percent. Imports of services, however, decreased by 7.6 percent.

The seasonally and working-day adjusted GDP remained unchanged compared with the second quarter of 2024 and was down by 0.6 percent from the third quarter of 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!