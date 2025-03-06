X!

Estonia's average salary rises to €1,981 in 2024

News
€50 bills.
€50 bills. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's average monthly pre-tax salary was €1,981 in 2024, while the median salary was €1,628, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

The average monthly gross wages and salaries for the whole of 2024 was 8.1 percent higher than in 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were €2,062, which is 8.3 percent higher than in the same quarter of 2023. 

Sigrid Saagpakk, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said the highest salaries were in Tallinn (€2,325) and in Harju (€2,218) and Tartu (€1,995) counties.

"Compared with 2023, the biggest increase in wages and salaries was seen in Hiiu (9.9 percent) and Ida-Viru (9.7 percent) counties. Wages and salaries rose by more than 6.5 percent in all Estonian counties," the analyst said. 

The IT sector has the highest wages and the average was €3,484 last year.

"This was followed by financial and insurance activities (€3,127) and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (€2,697)," Saagpakk said. 

The lowest were seen in the accommodation and food service activities (€1,264).

The highest wage increases were recorded in human health and social work activities (11.9 percent) and in other service activities (9.8 percent).

The highest average monthly gross wages and salaries in the fourth quarter of 2024 were recorded in Tallinn at €2,407.

"The average wages and salaries in both Harju and Tartu counties were above the Estonian average, at €2,299 and €2,092 respectively," Saagpakk explained, adding that the lowest wage level in the last quarter was seen in Valga county (€1,507). Saare (€1,584) and Lääne (€1,586) counties were just above.

Median salary slowed in 2024

Median of gross wages (salaries) is the wage level at which half of the employees earn less than that level and half earn more than that level.

Both average and median wages have been rising in recent years, but wage growth slowed in 2024.

"The median wages were €1,628 last year. Compared with 2023, when the median wages stood at €1,501, the wage increase was 8.5 percent," the analyst noted.

In 2024, the largest number of employees – 101,400 people, accounting for 17 percent of all employed persons – was recorded in manufacturing. This was followed by wholesale and retail trade (incl. repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles) with nearly 90,000 employees, education with almost 65,000, and human health and social work activities with close to 48,000 employees.

The median wages in the final quarter of last year were €1,699.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:04

Center Party issued one-year payment schedule for €1 million fine

13:42

Estonia's defense minister: We are considering both HIMARS and alternatives

13:32

Tennis players Malõgina, Tamm both start seasons with wins

13:00

Routine work at Rakvere museum leads to World War One-era mortar find

12:26

Security debate: Ukrainian peace process and European defense capabilities

11:44

Central bank: Borrowing for defense must factor in rising interest costs

11:12

Saaremaa Municipality aims to gain 1,000 new residents in ten years

10:44

Four political parties told to repay €100,000 prohibited donation

10:39

Minister: Food donation requirements will actually be relaxed

09:40

Media: Tensions between Reform, SDE could lead to coalition reshuffle

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

05.03

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

04.03

US pulls plug on two Estonian Refugee Council aid contracts

05.03

Supreme Court rules phrase 'from the river to the sea' not punishable

03.03

Kaspar Viilup: While we didn't make the guest list in London, Baltics made the Oscars

05.03

Tallinn to fly flags at half-mast on March bombing anniversary

04.03

Tallinn reduces kindergarten fees by almost a third

08:36

Estonia's average salary rises to €1,981 in 2024

05.03

Electronic Travel Authorisation needed to visit UK from April 2

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo