Latvian president: NATO should switch from air policing to air defense mission

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said NATO allies should consider shooting down Russian aircraft that violate their airspace. According to Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, the statement was met with cautious optimism. He believes Trump's readiness to confront Moscow if necessary sends a strong signal of deterrence.

"That's a very powerful message," Rinkēvičs said. "The United States has been very clear that Article Five — the defense of the entire alliance, including the Baltic states — remains its core responsibility."

The Latvian president suggested Trump's remarks may also reflect growing frustration with Russia's behavior. "Those words express disappointment with Russia's entire approach," he commented.

At the same time, Rinkēvičs emphasized that deterrence alone is not enough, and the alliance must strengthen air defenses on its eastern flank. "This is especially true in the Baltic region, where we currently rely only on the air policing mission," he explained. "We need a shift in approach — from air policing to an actual air defense mission."

He said both Estonia's initiation of NATO Article Four consultations and the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council helped clarify that need to allies.

"Article Four consultations are not a routine procedure," he noted, adding that in the past 15 years, they've only been invoked in a handful of serious crisis situations. "It demonstrated the gravity of the situation and ensured that allies heard not only Estonia but the other Baltic countries as well."

Looking back on the UN discussions, the Latvian president acknowledged that the agenda was dominated by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Still, the Baltic perspective was heard.

"These days, too much attention usually means bad news," Rinkēvičs said. "But I believe the Baltic voice came through clearly and loudly on many issues — from European security and our own security to the Middle East situation and support for Ukraine. We've used every opportunity to make our message heard."

