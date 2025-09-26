X!

Estonian, Latvian tech companies team up to develop 'drone wall'

Drone and antenna.
Drone and antenna. Source: EDF
Two Estonian and Latvian defense companies are teaming up to help repel drone attacks along NATO's eastern flank as the alliance looks for ways to boost its security.

The "Drone Wall" will be a cross-border system built to detect and defeat hostile drones. The concept has been launched by Defsecintel Solutions and the Defense Estonia Cluster with partners from other Baltic States.

A Memorandum of Understanding has now been signed by Latvian defense tech startup Origin Robotics and Defsecintel Solutions to start a partnership and offer solutions.

Defsecintel Solutions specialises in creating long-range detection and electronic warfare capabilities. Its products have already been tested and used by Ukrainian forces.

Origin Robotics will contribute its autonomous drone interceptor, Blaze, which has been engineered to counter drones that evade conventional air defense systems.

Together, the companies are offering a system specifically designed to counter loitering munitions, fixed-wing reconnaissance UAVs and swarming drone tactics.

They say it is fully operational, built on combat-proven platforms, and designed to adapt to fast-changing threat environments.

"Politicians have called for a Drone Wall. We are ready to build it. This is not a concept. This is a live, integrated system that's ready today and already protecting Europe's eastern flank," said Jaanus Tamm, CEO of Defsecintel Solutions.

Editor: Helen Wright

