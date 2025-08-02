X!

Italian Air Force takes over NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission in Estonia

News
The Italian Air Force took over NATO's Baltic air policing mission from the Portuguese Air Force at Estonia's Ämari Air Base on August 1, 2025.
Open gallery
39 photos
News

The Italian Air Force and its F-35 fighter jets will patrol Baltic airspace for the next four months after taking over the mission from the Portuguese Air Force on Friday.

NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission operates from Estonia and Lithuania and sees alliance members guard the three countries' airspace. While all three Baltic countries have air forces, they do not have their own fighter jets.

This is the fourth time the Italian Air Force will participate in the mission at Ämari Air Base. They were last deployed to Estonia in 2021.

Tuuli Duneton, deputy secretary general for defense policy at the Estonian Ministry of Defense, thanked the Portuguese mission for its "dedicated service".

She said the air policing mission is a "clear sign of the unity of allies."

NATO launched the air policing mission in Lithuania in 2004, and expanded it to Estonia after the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014. Alliance members operate on a four-month rotational basis.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:20

South Estonia looking to attract tourists with regenerative tourism

11:39

Local election organization underway across Estonia

11:01

US State Department: We are very pleased with what we see from the Baltic states

10:46

Half of Tallinn's county line buses to terminate at Viru Keskus from Friday

10:01

Italian Air Force takes over NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission in Estonia

08:58

Estonia's border guard install gates on Narva bridge to boost security

01.08

Former prosecutor general blames ministries for enforcement data misuse

01.08

Tõnu Kaljuste: Proms concert framed peace through shocking wars

01.08

Coop Eesti CEO: Store building overheads not a big part of retailers' business plans

01.08

Wizz Air to launch Tallinn-Krakow flights in October

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.07

Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says

31.07

Gallery: Central Tallinn tramway falling apart

30.07

Estonian theater puts on demolition derby version of 'Romeo and Juliet'

01.08

Secure payment firm Wise fined €3.7 million over AML regulations violations

01.08

Wizz Air to launch Tallinn-Krakow flights in October

08:58

Estonia's border guard install gates on Narva bridge to boost security

01.08

Construction of complex Rail Baltic sections begins in Estonia

01.08

Larger drone systems to start arriving in Estonia 2026-2027

01.08

Coop Eesti CEO: Store building overheads not a big part of retailers' business plans

31.07

Prime minister: Estonia has no plans to recognize Palestine

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo