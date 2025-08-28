X!

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visiting Estonia on Saturday

News
Ursula von der Leyen in Tallinn.
Ursula von der Leyen in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Estonia's Ämari Air Base to discuss the bloc's next long-term budget and security with Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

Von der Leyen's visit is part of a broader regional tour aimed at stressing solidarity with border states and supporting the development of Europe's defense industry.

In a statement before the meeting, Michal said: "We are counting on the support of the European Union and the Commission to quickly fill the capability gaps in the defense of Europe's eastern flank."

He said it is very positive that the new long-term budget proposal presented by the Commission in July allocates more funding for both the EU's defense readiness and cross-border connections.

"This is very important for our region. Still, swift action is needed sooner as well," Michal explained.

He also called for the quick adoption of the EU's 9th package of sanctions against Russia.

Ämari Air Base hosts NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission and Italian jets are currently patrolling the region's skies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:18

Aparaaditehas culture festival taking place in Tartu this weekend

17:56

A minority of Tallinn schools to move start of day back to 9 a.m. this year

17:50

'Pure evil:' Estonia slams Russia's 'barbaric' attack on Ukraine's capital Updated

17:31

Gallery: Setomaa villages create unique flower carpets for traditional holiday

17:21

Gallery: Tallinn park hosts hundreds for all-ages Olympic Day

16:57

Tallinn–Viimsi bus extended to Vimka Ski Center from September 1

16:46

Statistics Estonia chief apologizes for salary data errors

16:19

New pest spreading in Estonia a danger to birch forests

15:58

Estonia launches 2-year project to train Ukrainian police leaders

15:56

Mart Seim to skip weightlifting world champs due to illness

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.08

Statistics Estonia incorrectly calculated Q2 salary data Updated

26.08

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field

26.08

Russia transfers pension money to Estonia after 9 month delay

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

26.08

Tõnis Saarts: How Lithuania overtook Estonia

27.08

Bank cards can now double as bus passes in Tartu

07:40

Scientist: Ministry's proposals for boosting birth rate sensible

27.08

Bank of Estonia expert: Cause for concern over Estonia's fiscal situation

27.08

Estonians want fewer children and later in life, study shows Updated

26.08

Local resident: I heard something fly over the house and then an explosion

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo