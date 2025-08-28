EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visiting Estonia on Saturday

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Estonia's Ämari Air Base to discuss the bloc's next long-term budget and security with Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

Von der Leyen's visit is part of a broader regional tour aimed at stressing solidarity with border states and supporting the development of Europe's defense industry.

In a statement before the meeting, Michal said: "We are counting on the support of the European Union and the Commission to quickly fill the capability gaps in the defense of Europe's eastern flank."

He said it is very positive that the new long-term budget proposal presented by the Commission in July allocates more funding for both the EU's defense readiness and cross-border connections.

"This is very important for our region. Still, swift action is needed sooner as well," Michal explained.

He also called for the quick adoption of the EU's 9th package of sanctions against Russia.

Ämari Air Base hosts NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission and Italian jets are currently patrolling the region's skies.

