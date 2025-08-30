Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

As long-warned threats materialize and Europe works to boost defense, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU wants to draw on Estonia's experience.

Speaking at a joint press conference following their meeting at Ämari Air Base on Saturday, Michal (Reform) said security has long been sidelined in the EU, but recent years have seen bold, necessary steps taken to boost European defense. One key example is the European Commission's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) loan instrument.

With SAFE support, Estonia plans to borrow up to €3.6 billion in the coming years to raise national defense spending above 5 percent of GDP.

But Michal said more funding is needed now. "The security situation is not getting better," he emphasized. "We need to be ready for more innovative solutions and support those who are investing a great deal into collective defense."

The Estonian leader noted that von der Leyen's visit was well timed. "Recent drone incidents, which we talked about, show that we need to enhance our defense capabilities, and invest into drone detection and response," he said.

"Estonia is investing in this, but there's need to increase EU support even before that [next Multiannual Financial Framework]," he continued. "This way, we can build our drone wall faster and broader, to keep our common external border safe.

Welcome to the Ämari Air Base, @vonderleyen!



We appreciate @EU_Commission's efforts to strengthen Europe's defence readiness and industrial base.



But we must speed up our efforts already before the next MFF. Estonia will do its part.



Together we stand with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/OlwMg1Z48L — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) August 30, 2025

The two leaders also discussed ways the EU can further support Ukraine against ongoing Russian aggression.

"Russia continues — and even intensifies — its cruel attacks against Ukrainians far from the front lines," Michal said. "This clearly shows that [Russian regime leader Vladimir] Putin is not looking for peace. The only language Putin knows is pressure and strength."

The Estonian prime minister called for increased pressure on Russia. "This means tougher sanctions and increasing our military support to Ukraine," he said, adding that Russia's frozen assets should be utilized for Ukraine's benefit as well.

"Ukraine's progress on the EU path must also continue swiftly," he said. "Estonia strongly believes Ukraine and Moldova should advance together; both have done their homework, and better."

Von der Leyen: We will draw on Estonia's experience

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recalled visiting Ämari Air Base seven or eight years ago, noting how impressive it was to see how much infrastructure had been added to the base since then.

"Ämari plays a key role in Europe's rapidly evolving defense infrastructure," she acknowledged.

"The risks that Estonia has long warned us about, concerning Russia, have now materialized," von der Leyen said. "We see Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, and it is very obvious that Putin. Will. Not. Stop. And this is why it is so crucial and paramount that we are consistent in our support."

Thank you for welcoming me to the Ämari Air Base @KristenMichalPM



NATO aircrafts stationed here have been safeguarding the skies over the Baltic states.



Estonia is making the Eastern flank safer. And Europe, stronger ↓ https://t.co/Mr5HY02M9A — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 30, 2025

The Commission president promised continued vital political, economic and military support to the EU's "brave neighbor."

She also said the EU will continue tightening sanctions against Russia, and specifically on its shadow fleet.

"And we have seen that we have to work on further options — building on the experience that you have here in Estonia, and the Finns also have, with the shadow fleet," von der Leyen highlighted. "We want to draw on your experience, and tighten and sharpen the sanctions against the shadow fleet."

After the meeting, Michal and von der Leyen toured Ämari Air Base, where they were shown Estonian and allied military equipment as well as products from Estonian defense industry companies.

Saturday's meeting included Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius.

Watch von der Leyen and Michal's full August 30 press conference at Ämari Air Base below.

--

